Saroj Khan once championed Casting Couch in Bollywood, choreographer Ace called it better than rape

The legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan is no longer with us but will always be remembered as one of this country’s greatest choreographers. It was July 3, 2020, when she said goodbye to this world and traveled to her heavenly home due to cardiac arrest. Not only was she an outstanding choreographer, Masterji (nickname of Saroj Khan) was undoubtedly one of the most respected and beloved choreographers in the film industry.

The last song Saroj Khan had choreographed was Terah Ho Gaye from the film by Karan Johar, Kalank, which featured his favorite, Madhuri Dixit Nene. Born on November 22, 1948, Saroj Khan was best known for her excellence in dance form, Mujra. From Rekha to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the late choreographer has worked with so many actresses of different generations, which speaks volumes about her inspiring journey.

However, not everyone is aware that even someone like Saroj Khan had said something in April 2018 which is still seen as the only dark spot in his illustrious legacy. So without further ado, let’s get straight to it!

When Saroj Khan called the practice of couch casting in Bollywood better than rape

According to a report by ANI, during a press conference in Mumbai, a journalist asked ace choreographer Saroj Khan for his views on the practice of casting in the film industry. In response to the question, Saroj Khan made a statement which is still considered one of the most controversial moments of his illustrious career. The choreographer explained why the casting couch is better than rape and admitted that the ancient practice has been practiced in the film industry for a very long time. Saroj Khan also added that even government officials also take advantage of a girl, but no one asks them questions. She had said:

“Yeh (casting couch) has been going on since the days of Baba Azam. kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti.”

Going further in the press conference, Saroj Khan had also shared his views on how any actress can avoid facing the couch casting process in Bollywood. The choreographer explained that if an actress or model has the artistry and skill in her, she doesn’t need to sell herself to get a break for a role. At the end of his statement, Saroj Khan also told everyone not to say anything about the film industry. She had said:

“Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko?.”

After Saroj Khan’s statement went public, many celebrities condemned the late choreographer’s stance on casting in the film industry. While so many actresses grilled the veteran dancer for calling the casting couch better than rape, many people told Saroj Khan to stop apologizing for his no-nonsense statement. However, some celebrities still supported her, and one of them was Richa Chadha, who felt that people had created a mountain of molehill. She supported Saroj Khan and said so in an interview with a leading news portal. Richa said:

“I think people are making mountains out of molehills. There are rumors that people in Bollywood are the worst and engage in malpractice, which is not the case. She meant it happens in all industries, why is Bollywood singled out?

Despite the support of many celebrities, Saroj Khan apologized to everyone in an interview with CNN News 18. The veteran choreographer had said, “I apologize for my statement”, and soon many people forgave him to have accepted his error in public.

