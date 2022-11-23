Entertainment
Gary Oldman talks retirement, doesn’t want to play ‘when I’m 80’
Gary Oldman has starred in movies for the past 40 years, but he doesn’t plan on working too long.
In a recent interview with the Sunday Timesthe 64-year-old actor said he was looking forward to pursuing other interests beyond performance.
“I’ve had an enviable career, but careers are on the decline,” Oldman said. “I have other things that interest me outside of acting.”
Oldman, who won the 2018 Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in ‘The Darkest Hour,’ said he wanted to make sure he took the time to “circumvent” all of his interests.
“When you’re young, you think you’re going to manage to all read this book, and then the years go by,” he said. “I will be 65 next year, 70 is fast approaching. I don’t want to be active at 80.”
The ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ star suggested he might be happy to end his career on his Apple TV+ show ‘Slow Horses,’ where he plays intelligence officer Jackson Lamb.
“I would be very happy, honored, and privileged to step out as Jackson Lamb and hang up afterwards,” he said.
Oldman is next set to play US President Harry Truman in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which is slated for release next July.
