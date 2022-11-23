Entertainment
Drishyam 2 collection at the box office Day 5: Ajay Devgn’s film gives hope to Bollywood
Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film ended Bollywood’s drought period.
A poster of Drishyam 2.
Strong points
- Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar.
- Drishyam 2 also features Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran in key roles.
- The film was released on November 18.
By Grace Cyril: After Brahmastra by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Drishyam 2 by Ajay Devgn has given hope at the box office. While many Bollywood biggies are struggling to make money, Drishyam 2 is breaking records before it has even completed a week in theaters. Drishyam 2 also had a bumper weekend opening of over Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office. Drishyam 2, also starring Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, hit the big screen on November 18.
DRISHYAM 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
Director Abhishek Pathak had an exceptional box office opening on November 18. Drishyam 2 grossed Rs 15.38 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. Gradually, his collection kept growing. According to trade reports, Drishyam 2 collected in double digits on Tuesday, November 22. Its collection in one day was Rs 10.65 crore. Hence, Drishyam 2 managed to hit a total of Rs 86.66 crore at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.27% on Tuesday. At this rate, the film will easily cross the Rs 100 crore club within the first week itself.
Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 topped the opening weekend collections of blockbuster Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. It also has the potential to become one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2022.
ABOUT DRISHYAM
Drishyam is an emotional thriller that tells the story of a cable operator Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay), whose life revolves around cinema and his family; wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju and Anu. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. In Drishyam, Ajay played Vijay Salgaonkar who protects his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy.
After getting rid of the boy’s body, Vijay removes all traces of evidence and then goes on a family trip to Panaji. They visit an ashram, watch a movie, and eat at a restaurant, creating their alibis. Drishyam is the Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film of the same name, which was helmed by national award-winning director, Nishikant Kamat. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, follows the story after that.
