Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make her Bollywood debut soon

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is ready to make her debut in the Bollywood industry. According to the latest reports, Alizeh will debut in 2023 with filmmaker Soumendra Padhis film. Alizeh began filming her first film this year, which is set to hit screens in 2023.

Who is Alizé Agnihotri?

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Her father Atul Agnihotri appeared in movies like Krantiveer, Aatish and others. Apart from acting, Atul has also directed films like Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, starring Salman and Preity Zinta among a few other films.

Alizeh, on the other hand, is known for directing Manoj Bajpayee star Budhia Singh Born to Run, popular Netflix series Jamatra, and others. Alizeh is now preparing to make her film industry debut as an actress. According to a report from Pinkvilla, Alizeh’s parents and actor Salman Khan believe that Alizeh is ready to make her debut in the industry now. According to the report, Salman Khan’s niece chose an offbeat script for her debut film. His first project is directed by Soumendra Padhi.

Apart from acting, Alizeh is also believed to have taken an interest in dancing. She was even trained by famous Bollywood dancer Saroj Khan, sharing a message after his disappearance. Alizeh wrote, “Master Ji was my idol. When I first started training with her, I got annoyed easily because I couldn’t do her choreography justice. I looked at her ashamed and said that I am not like other girls. I don’t trust myself, to which she laughed and replied “everyone can be confident”. I teach you to dance.

Upcoming Salman Khan Movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Salman Khan was last seen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film Antim: The Final Truth. Salman will soon be seen with southern actress Pooja Hegde in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is titled “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen with Katrina Kaif in the third installment of her popular film Tiger 3. He will also be seen making his highly anticipated appearance in Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathaan.

