Pankaj Tripathi prefers Bollywood to Hollywood and regional cinema. That is why

Pankaj Tripathi is an actor par excellence. He has been in the industry for decades now, but it was only recently that the Hindi film industry was able to tap into the immense potential and talent the man had to offer. Pankaj Tripathi is now a favorite of filmmakers. The actor, who also starred in a small role in Chris Hemsworth with Extraction, has now revealed why he prefers working in Bollywood and said no to offers from regional film industries.
PANKAJ TRIPATHI PREFERS TO WORK IN HINDI CINEMA
While speaking at the International Indian Film Festival in Goa, Pankaj Tripathi revealed: Although language is not a barrier for me, I prefer Hindi cinema. It’s because I am fluent in Hindi, main uss language ko samajhta hoon, uski bhavnaon ko, shades ko behtar samajhta hoon (I understand the language better, I understand its emotions and nuances better). Forget Hollywood, I get offers from Telugu and Malayalam filmmakers but I feel like I can’t do those movies justice because I can’t speak the language.
However, he is only open to working in films in other languages on one condition. That said, if someone can write a Hindi speaking character for me, then I’m open to working in any language film, he revealed.
Also earlier while talking to PTI, Pankaj Tripathi added that he would not be comfortable with his lines being dubbed by someone else and said: I don’t like the idea of speaking in a language I’m not comfortable with in a movie or web series. I am not in favor of my dialogues being spoken by someone else. My acting and my expressions are complemented by my voice. Otherwise, my role is incomplete.
UPCOMING PROJECTS OF PANKAJ TRIPATHI
Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the movie Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. He will next be seen in the third installment of Mirzapur and in Fukrey 3. He will also play former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a biopic titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye Atal.
