HJCI: A New Kind of Hollywood Story





A vital gathering place since 1947, the Hollywood Japanese Cultural Institute celebrated its 75e birthday this year. He is currently organizing a fundraising campaign to repair and renovate the buildings. Tucked away on a side street off the 101 freeway, the Hollywood Japanese Cultural Institute (HJCI) serves as a window into the past and future of the Nikkei community. Considered one of the oldest Japanese American community centers in the United States, the Hollywood JCI (formerly Hollywood Japanese Community Center) celebrates its 75e anniversary this year, but its roots go even further back to 1915 when the Hollywood Japanese School was established near the southwest corner of Hollywood and Vine. Signs for Hollywood Nihongo Gakuen and California Association of Japanese Language Schools. Then, in 1919, a group of parents decided to found their own school. Led by Yoshitaro Hirai, the Issei parents raised funds and constructed a three-room school building at 1423 Cahuenga Blvd. near Sunset Blvd. In 1935, due to the traffic situation on Cahuenga Boulevard and the changing environment, the board of directors decided to move the school to the Virgil district, where the Japanese population was larger. Envisioning a central gathering place, the Hollywood Buddhist Church and the Hollywood Judo Dojo purchased the land adjacent to the school. However, before other plans could develop, World War II broke out. President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, which removed more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast. During the war years, the vacant HJCI was taken over by the Los Angeles Board of Education, which used the facility for kindergarten classes. When the school board refused to vacate the premises in March 1952 when the war had ended seven years earlier, a young lawyer named John F. Aiso sued. In September, the property was established and the Hollywood Gakuen was able to reopen. Aiso, in addition to graduating from Harvard Law School, had a distinguished career in the military intelligence service, rising to the rank of lieutenant. In 1968, Governor Ronald Reagan appointed Aiso to the State Court of Appeals, making him the first Japanese American to enter the California state court system. We still operate in the original social hall built in 1936, points out Asao Masumiya, president of HJCI, who announced the launch of a fundraising campaign to carry out repairs and redevelop the buildings. A goal of $75,000 has been set, according to treasurer Linda Ikegami. HJCI President Asao Masumiya speaks during the anniversary celebration. Throughout its history, the institute, which is run largely by volunteers, has hosted classes in language, ondo dancing, flower arranging, martial arts, scouts, baseball, basketball -ball, a choir, Buddhist and Christian organizations, and at one time was even home to East-West players. Today, the number of Nikkei who reside in the East Hollywood area is dwindling. Despite this, the institute continues to move forward, anticipating the needs of future generations. In addition to the Japanese Language School, HJCI offers classes and meeting space for the Hollywood Judo Dojo, Hollywood Karate Dojo, Hollywood Karaoke Dokokai, Warabi Kai Yoga Classes, Hollywood Shorinji Kempo, and Basketball. Hollywood Dodgers ball. Under the leadership of President Masumiya and his leadership team, HJCI remains a living testament to its mission: to preserve, share, and promote Japanese and Japanese American culture and heritage. Information: https://www.hollywoodjci.com/ Judo is one of the activities organized at the community center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rafu.com/2022/11/hjci-a-new-type-of-hollywood-story/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos