UCLA faculty and undergraduates rally on campus in support of UAW strike

Dozens of UCLA professors, members of various entertainment unions and undergraduate students joined picket lines Monday and Tuesday in support of an ongoing strike by university workers across the University of California. .

Monday marks a week since the start of a UC-wide union strike as thousands of university workers are represented by United Auto Workers in particular teaching assistants, graduate student researchers and postdoctoral fellows are calling for fairer remuneration and better working conditions.

As part of a CU-wide faculty solidarity rally at noon On Monday, UCLA faculty members lined up next to the inverted fountain, cheering protesters and holding up signs saying UCLA faculty support the strike and support your students = support a living wage. Entertainment union members also held signs that read Unions Support Unions!

UC proposed that the UAW and UC mediate with a neutral party to resolve their disagreements. From Sundaystudent and university researchers have reached tentative agreements with UC on certain articles such as the duration of appointments and eligibility for promotions.

Striking faculty members have said they refuse to take on the work of university workers to show how important workers’ contributions are.

Although the strike had negative effects such as undergraduate students receiving less individual instruction and with research becoming increasingly difficult, it’s important that professors support academics in not doing this work, said mineral physics professor Abby Kavner.

Grace Hong, a professor of Asian American studies and gender studies, said faculty members had organized mailing lists and blogging and donated to strike funds to support the union.

Those who have been attending the protests for several days added that they believe the number of faculty members picketing will only increase.

Will we, at some point, also have to suspend our workforce to force the university to come to a fair and just settlement with the workers? said Peter James Hudson, associate professor of African American studies and history.

Members of various Los Angeles entertainment unions also marched in support of scholars from the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television and the Herb Alpert School of Music.

Leslie Simmons, field representative and policy coordinator for The Animation Guild who helped organize the event, said it was important for entertainment union members to support students because these college workers are future union members. like his. She added that she believes the labor movement is about solidarity and support for anyone, unionized or not, who fights for a voice in the workplace.

Linda Rapka, who attended the protest and is communications director for American Federation of Musicians Local 47, which represents professional musicians, said support from non-UC organizations could help put more pressure on the CPU.

The outside hustle, really, is sometimes necessary because sometimes you just can’t do it alone, Rapka said. To be called by something larger than our small island space that exerts immense pressure. We have seen it over and over again. That’s how it works, and we want it to work.

Protesting university workers thanked professors and entertainment unions in speeches for coming out to support them and said they planned to continue bargaining with UC until demands were met.

On Tuesday, hundreds of undergraduate students joined by other community members also gathered at a rally in Bruin Plaza, expressing solidarity with academics and chanting Whose University? Our university while holding signs with various messages such as TAs Working Conditions(,) Student Learning Conditions.

Several undergraduate students spoke at the rally to express their solidarity with the strikers and criticize UC for not responding to their demands. Carl King Jr., chairman of the Undergraduate Student Association Council, spoke on behalf of the council in support of the unions.

As the world watches, I call on UCLA and UC as a whole, King said at the rally. Take a step in the right direction and take care of our university workers.

Todd Emmenegger, member of UAW 2865 and doctoral student, said that despite learning disruptions, UC has yet to fully meet UAW bargaining demands.

The University really showed its priorities by allowing all of those classes to be canceled and not move, Emmenegger said. He would rather undergraduates not take classes and learn than give us crumbs, basically.

He also said he hoped to help inform faculty and students through the strikes and rallies, adding that some emails distributed by the University had misled community members about the strike.

The UAW recently filed a complaint with the California Public Employment Relations Board, alleging that a November 11 University email notifying graduate students of the Herb Alpert School of Music violated student labor rights and was inaccurate. According to the complaint documents, the email claimed that there was no protection for striking students who could receive sanctions from professors and that striking graduate student researchers had no apologies for missed work.

Ethan Kahn, sophomore in ecology, behavior and evolution who participated in the undergraduate solidarity rally, said he supported the strikers’ demands, adding that graduate students made a vital contribution to students’ academic success.

Kahn said the strikes could help determine the quality of compensation at UC in the future, adding that he hopes to attend a top school where he can receive a fair salary.

I want to go somewhere where I’m going to be paid fairly, treated well, where I can afford to live close to campus,” he said. At all levels, it is really important to me that we fight for the University to treat university workers fairly.

Entertainment union members, UCLA faculty and undergraduate students all reiterated the importance of standing in solidarity with university workers.

Everyone, whether unionized or not, should rally together to say, you deserve it, said Ellen Crawford, chair of the national organizing committee. for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union, or SAG AFTRA. United, we can do things we couldn’t do alone.