Actor Vasay Chaudhry appointed Vice Chairman of Punjab Film Censor Board

Actor Vasay Chaudhry is now deputy chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board, according to a notice issued by the Department of Information and Culture of the Punjab government.

Dated November 18, the notice, a copy of which is available with Picturesreads, The Government of Punjab, under the provision contained in Section 3, Subsections 2 and 3 of the Cinema Ordinance, 1979, has passed void Punjab Motion Pictures Amendment Act, 2012 (X of 2013), is pleased to constitute the following Punjab Film Censor Board with immediate effect.

Separated from Annie Ki Ayegi Baraat actor, other official members include Chaudhry Gull Zaman as President, the Secretary for Information and Culture, the Additional Chief Secretary (Household) and the Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

The list of unofficial members includes The Legend of Maula Jatt Producer Ammara Hikmat, Amina Ulfat, Abid Rasheed, Ali Tanveer, Zaigham Gondal, actor and TV host Juggun Kazim and Fatima Ahmed Khan.

The council was constituted for a term of two years.

Chaudhry, the 41-year-old star, has contributed to Pakistan’s entertainment industry with hits like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Kaaf Kanganaas well as shows Mann Mayal, Piarey Afzal and Story of Raima and Manahil.