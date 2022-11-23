Discover the inner foodies of these Bollywood fitness icons





The obsession with size zero and extreme fitness had been an unhealthy trend that Bollywood had adopted from the West. The idolization of the lean physique has often led to unhealthy eating practices among celebrities. That said, there is a common prejudice against Bollywood celebrities regarding extreme diets and strict meal plans. What if we told you that they are just like us, that they often like to gorge on their favorite comfort food or that they are enthusiastic at the occasion of indulging in delicious street food? You’d be surprised at cheat meals, binge days, and their favorite treats. Whether they’re dieting, following a strict diet, or doing a physique for a particular role, they always manage to incorporate some of their favorite foods. Here’s a look at who you think only binges on salads and what they actually indulge in: Anouchka Sharma Anushka Sharma loves food, even if her physique doesn’t indicate it. She understands how to balance healthy eating and indulging while maintaining her fitness routine and her palate. On a recent trip to Kolkata, she indulged in sweet and fried delicacies to her heart’s content. Alia Bhat The video of Alia Bhatt freaking out with cheese balls is legendary. But while the viral video showed his aversion to unhealthy treats, the actor loves everything from burgers to cupcakes. She is a regular at the gym and maintains a grueling fitness routine and a healthy diet with three meals a day. Nargis Fakhri Nargis Fakhri’s love for food and fashion is no secret. She often shares videos of her cooking adventures on her social media account. Deepika Padukone This athletic actress loves cakes and chocolate. She frequently uploads videos of herself enjoying dessert while traveling with her husband or between shoots. Sarah Ali Khan Sara’s weight loss journey has motivated many people. The actor, who once claimed to weigh 96kg, continues to eat his favorite foods while working out at the gym and now even doing sit-ups. Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal loves sweets…a lot! He proclaimed his love for dessert and posted images of him enjoying cake and ice cream. Varun Dhawan Don’t let Varun Dhawan’s six or eight pack fool you! For all those hours spent in the gym, cheat days involve foods like pizza, cheesecake, and noodles. He also ends his filming schedules with delicious meals.

