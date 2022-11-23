Naagin, Jalpari, Bhediya: the shapeshifters of Bollywood





Bollywood loves its animals. Besides the plethora of dogs we saw on Tuffy’s screen in Hum Aapke Hain Koun in Bhidu in chillar night pigeons, snakes, elephants and tigers have all spent their day in the sun. Despite this, we had yet to see any Hindi films that truly dive into the human-to-animal universe, except for a few examples over the decades. Unlike American films which have used the trope in every possible genre, Hindi films always rely on shapeshifting to introduce naughtiness or an exotic (usually female) seductress. Amar Kaushiks to come Bhediya seems to hint at an anti-hero despite his bloodthirsty tendencies and hopefully this will lead to a braver step into the shapeshifting universe that can tap into, say, the nuances of complacency (The Emperor’s New Routine), the divisive power of intolerance (the x-men series) or perhaps act as a grim warning for the future (banerjee burneds segment in ghost stories). Until then, we take a look back at when Bollywood transformed its characters into fantastical beings. Snakes: Nagina (1986) The concept of an icchadhaari naagin was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon in Bollywood. Its pioneer, second perhaps only Reena Roys Nagin (1976), was Sridevi in Nagina. While the actress isn’t shown to actually transform into a snake in the film, her change is only marked by a pair of shockingly blue contact lenses, real snakes make plenty of appearances in the film. the film. As loyal minions, they chase cars and bite everyone from scheming villains to random men staring at our heroine. The film went on to , with director Harmesh Malhotra immediately announcing a sequel. Nagina cemented the icchadhaari naagin as a protagonist, with a flurry of films following the same formula released over the next two years Nigahen (1989), the sequel to Nagina; Naag Nagin (1989), Sheshnaag (1990), Naache Nagin Gali Gali (1990), Tum Mere Ho (1990) and Vishkanya (1991). Special mention to Jaani Dushman (2002), which featured Armaan Kohli as a naagraaj, the less popular male counterpart of a naagin.

