Downstate is a play about pedophiles. It’s also brilliant.





Comment this story Comment NEW YORK Take a deep breath and try to calmly reflect on the position playwright Bruce Norris takes in his scintillating new play, Downstate: that the punishments meted out to some pedophiles are so harsh and relentless as to be inhumane. Are you still reading? It’s nearly impossible to outline the perspective at the heart of this impeccably acted drama without sounding like it’s advocating an extraordinary level of consideration for individuals who have committed unspeakable crimes. And yet, Norris offers a variant of this proposition to Off-Broadways Playwrights Horizons: He wonders how much compassion society should reasonably accord to those who have served time for sexual abuse, assault, or rape. Downstate, directed with exceptional shrewdness by Pam MacKinnon, captures our reflexive response to these crimes and shifts our emotional attention to the perpetrators. Living together in a group home in southern Illinois, their movements electronically monitored (and their windows smashed by furious vandals), four men of varying ages and backgrounds live marginal existences in menial jobs and managed routines. Home is like an island whose shores are swept away by waves of contempt. Any protest or request is treated by their harassed social worker Ivy (played with snappy cynicism by Susanna Guzmn) like that of a passenger in steerage daring to ask for a clean blanket. Norris, who won a Pulitzer Prize for Clybourne Park, a wildly funny play about race and gentrification inspired by A Raisin in the Sun, goes here for another societal jugular. And his provocative efforts result in one of the best theatrical nights of the year. (Its pre-covid premiere was in 2018 at the Steppenwolf Theater in Norriss’ hometown of Chicago.) It stacked the dice to some extent in Downstate, as Predators who have completed their prison terms are not portrayed as monsters but rather as complicated, troubled souls. Felix (Eddie Torres) is a taciturn loner, confined to an isolated alcove; Gio (Glenn Davis) is a smarmy operator with a job at a local office supply supermarket; Dee (K. Todd Freeman) is a lucid ex-performer who fiercely protects the oldest resident, Fred (Francis Guinan), a quiet-tempered former piano teacher. There is no sweeping under the threadbare carpet in the Downstate of heinous offenses for which the men have been severely punished. We learn what each of them has done, and we’re actually asked to judge for ourselves how much ongoing torment each deserves. It develops here as an agonizing moral question, one that our punitive correctional culture would rather not have to debate. And it’s made all the more thorny by the dramas’ nastiest character, a victim of Freds, now adult and too irritatingly portrayed by Tim Hopper. Hoppers Andy arrives home with his wife Em (Sally Murphy) mistakenly encouraging him to confront Fred; the playwright can’t hide his contempt for Andy, who has made a successful life as a Chicago financier and now seems intent on some sort of purge reunion with the man who molested him as a child on a piano bench. The reunion appears to be part of Andys’ therapy, which Downstate entails may be advisable but at this point also suggests it’s an indulgent marinade in self-pity. We are meant to note the chasm in Andy and Fred’s circumstances and the perhaps too long gestation of Andy’s desire for this suspicious experience, closure. Fred’s loss of mobility came after he was attacked and brutally beaten in prison. Context is everything, for as Andy stumbles through a recitation of his psychic pain and suffering, we have physical proof of the price Fred has already paid. Norriss’ juxtaposition in this regard seems cheap; there was a way, I think, to acknowledge the damage that was done to Andy without critically minimizing it. Some theatergoers will no doubt be upset that Norris has chosen to illuminate this delicate subject in a nuanced way that doesn’t match their own undiluted revulsion. If you think you’re one of those people, Downstate isn’t for you. For many others, it will be a stunning demonstration of the power of storytelling to challenge a taboo, to force us to approach a controversial subject from a new angle. It’s been drama’s job to accomplish this since the days of Henrik Ibsen, who in plays such as A Dolls House and Ghosts executed headlong dives into issues that shattered the foundations of conventional wisdom. Ibsen gave us, for example, the now classic story of a 19th-century housewife suffocated under the alienating control of an overbearing husband, and another about a Norwegian household shattered by venereal disease. The subjects made the playwright both admired and notorious. It’s harder these days to shock an audience into an exploration of an issue with the same degree of flammability. But Norris succeeds on this occasion. It helps that Norris wrote plum parts for a group of actors directed with such sensitivity that you might be fooled into thinking a documentary is being recorded. Guinan and Freeman are amazing as Fred and Dee, deeply flawed human beings who convince us that even given our grief for their victims, there can be a fate for them other than endless purgatory. Guzmn gives a splendid account of the impossible task imposed on a public servant, to provide some measure of human guidance to a group of reviled outcasts. And Hopper superbly handles the mission of a character who seems entitled to both sympathy and antipathy. Downstate is proof that you can love a game that transforms you. low state, by Bruce Norris. Directed by Pam MacKinnon. Together, Todd Rosenthal; costumes, Clint Ramos; lighting, Adam Silverman; sound, Carolyn Downing. With Gabi Samels, Lori Vega, Matthew J. Harris. About 2 1/2 hours. Through December 22 at Playwrights Horizons, 416 W. 42nd St., New York. playwrightshorizons.org. Critics’ Picks for Fall Theatre, Dance, Art, Classical and Pop See 3 more stories

