Love and Rockets celebrates 40 years of comics : NPR

Artists Jaime and Gilbert Hernandez drew and wrote their popular comic book series love and rockets since 1982. They have followed the lives of their mostly Latin characters as they transitioned from restless teenage girls to middle-aged women. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, their faithful publisher fantagraphies has a new box collection of their classics.

The Hernandez brothers grew up in a small Southern California town similar to the fictional Hoppers community, where their characters Maggie and her friends live. Oxnard, California was thousands of miles away from the New York and British punk music the brothers listened to in the late 1970s.

“To us, it just felt new and fresh,” Gilbert says of their favorite bands, the Ramones, sex guns and Shock. “Rock was revitalized, youth culture was revitalized. You know, we weren’t those guys in a small town, we were always mindful of what the bigger world was like. is kind of open for us because it was a DIY thing.”



Carol Kovinick Hernandez/Fantagraphics

With that same renegade, do-it-yourself punk spirit, the brothers played in local bands and began drawing their own alternative comics. Their older brother, Mario, was their partner in the beginning when they were self-publishing. Jaime says they were inspired by what he jokingly calls their “love of junk culture: old sci-fi movies, wrestling, crummy TV shows, crummy comics.”

“It was just the stuff we like to draw, and we thought it was cool because people started telling us it wasn’t cool,” he says. “And if you’re going to tell us it’s not cool, then we’re going to do it more. We were cocky and confident enough to know what we liked was good, and our comic was going to show you why.”



‘Los Bros Hernandez’, as they are also known, was recently recalled during his visit golden apple comicsthe beloved Los Angeles indie shop filled with the kinds of comics they grew up with: everything from underground comics to Marvel and DC superheroes and Dennis threatens her at The Archies. Jaime says he was attracted to The Archies especially for his fashion and rock band that reflects the pop culture of his time. He says Betty and Veronica and her friends inspired him to create his main character Maggie and her friends as 1980s punk teenagers.

“When we were in the punk scene, a lot of young women were very high spirited and very lively. And I loved that about them,” he says. “And I was like, ‘My characters better dress up, right? Or the real punks are going to laugh at them.'”

For love and rockets, Jaime says he threw in everything he loved: rockets, robots, horror and punk. He first made Maggie a rocket mechanic wearing 1940s clothes and living in a sci-fi world. Then she became an 1980s punk teenager, with friends like Hopey, her occasional lover.



“Punk girls were hanging out and smoking cigarettes and getting drunk and stuff,” he says. “Anyone can go to space in comics, you know. But if I can make these girls boring because they live in a small town and make it interesting, then, boy, am I a good artist.”

Meanwhile, Jaime’s older brother Gilbert wrote and drew side stories about a fictional Latin American village called Palomar. Its story follows Luba and his family as they immigrate to California.

“I wanted something with weight, something with substance,” he says. “It was a challenge just to get people to read it. And luckily there were enough people doing it to keep us going for 40 years.”



Over the years, they have focused on the interpersonal dramas of their female characters, their love lives, and their neighborhoods.

“We may have been raised by our mother and her grandmother, and our mother had a group of sisters,” says Gilbert. “We have seen the world through the eyes of women.”

Gilbert says it was important that, unlike The Archiesthe love and rockets the characters matured to middle age “because it just seemed weird to them to be the same age all the time.”

In a recent PBS SoCal documentary on love and rocketsfans testified to what they say are honest portrayals of Latinx and queer characters dealing with love, loss, death and aging.

“They start having a conversation about menopause, who’s menstruating, who’s not,” says LA Times reporter Carolina Miranda. “It feels so real because what kinds of conversations do women this age have? They talk about their bodies. It’s an amazing thing to see in a comic, especially one written by men. Menopause n It’s not something we talk about a lot And it’s the kind of thing that makes me really appreciate love and rockets.”



Mandalit del Barco/NPR News

Golden Apple Comics owner Ryan Liebowitz says the Hernandez brothers have had die-hard fans since day one, as well as new generations. “Love and Rockets just hits home for people who don’t like capes and superheroes and want to read stories about real people doing real things.”

Forty years later, Jaime and Gilbert Hernandez say they have no plans to stop drawing love and rockets. “We’re trying to catch Charles Schulz and then we’ll retire,” jokes Jaime. “He continued to draw for just under 50 years.”