Birds Eye View: Mystery Wings at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport | Entertainment

OSCODA It’s not often that a South American bird lands in northern Michigan, let alone Oscoda! Yet, since the end of May this year, our city has been home to a solitary southern lapwing, the national bird of Uruguay.

Although very common and abundant in this warmer region of the world, the bird is as rare as hen’s teeth in northern Michigan. In fact, he’s so common in his home region, he’s the mascot of the Uruguay rugby team!

The Southern Lapwing is somewhat smaller than our American Crow, and with longer legs for wading, and its low, rather rapid, rasping call can be heard as it flies from place to place. Its main food source is insects, crustaceans and small fish. As a member of the plover family, it also nests in the ground.

For the past five months, our community has been on the Rare Bird Alert List and has physically welcomed hundreds of birders and citizens from across the United States to experience the southern lapwing.

This is the first time that this South American species has been observed in North America and with so much documentation! It remains a mystery how this largest member of the plover family made its way here and why. Many have speculated on a variety of possibilities of its means to get here. However, as of the second week of November, it was still observed daily near a residence on Cedar Lake and reportedly returning each evening to the Oscoda-Wurtsmith airport grounds that Kalitta Air and our township now receive incoming and outgoing aircraft daily. base. On November 16, it was also filmed at Lake Van Etten.

The bird appears to be in very good health and able to fend for itself. Yet we all know that soon its variety of aquatic food sources on Cedar and Van Etten lakes will be covered in ice and so what? However, the bitter cold temperatures of the past week don’t seem to slow him down from his normal daily routine. But many birders believe that as the nights (and days) dip into adolescence, his body may not be able to adapt to rather drastic drops in the thermometer, as well as food shortages. sudden. Will it transition to warmer unfrozen waters? Does he have enough stored energy to venture south? Will he find enough food along the way to sustain the journey? Will he encounter predators? So many unanswered questions in the face of a species that has probably never faced such abrupt seasonal changes.

We birdwatchers have been questioned by many concerned citizens, can’t you capture it and move it to safety? Some attempts have been made to contact rescue facilities, but as the bird is uninjured they are not able or qualified to assist. Several zoos have been asked about the take of the lone wanderer.

However, Avian Influenza (Al) has prohibited these facilities from accepting any waterfowl for fear of spreading the virus.

The US Fish and Wildlife also has its hands tied in attempts to rescue this bird due to similar restrictions. Therefore, the solution is not simple. So it seems we’ll have to hope for the best and believe that this fabulous feathered friend will use his avian ingenuity and journey to a warmer, healthier environment before this freezing northern climate takes its toll on this unique visitor from another world. !