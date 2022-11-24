Lady Antonia Fraser launches Daily Express Christmas fundraising campaign | Books | Entertainment

Lady Antonia Fraser launches Daily Express Christmas campaign to donate books

Lady Antonia Fraser, the acclaimed historian and novelist who received a Damehood for her services to literature in 2011, has a simple wish. “I want everyone to be able to share the pleasure of reading,” she says greedily. “Books save so many people’s emotional lives. When I get to heaven, which is a bit unlikely, I’ll ask, ‘Where’s the library?'”

Now in her 91st year, books remain a constant for the widow of playwright Harold Pinter, who died on December 24, 2008. “Books and literature meant everything to us,” she recalls their intense 33-year relationship, once described by Pinter’s biographer as “the most famous modern literary marriage.” Indeed, Lady Antonia says the biggest problem they faced when the hired playwright moved into her Holland Park home in 1977 was finding the space to merge their two libraries. “When I was writing, I would meet Harold at lunch, and he was awfully good – I would show him a chapter. He knew nothing of the story, but everything of the language. She adds with obvious joy: “And from 1975, I was the first person to hear his new pieces. He stood in front of me and played them. In 2011 Lady Antonia agreed to become patron of a new charity called Give A Book which was launched the same year and is partnering with the Daily Express for our 2022 Christmas charity campaign. “I read the name of the charity, Give A Book, and thought those are two things I really like,” says Lady Antonia, who insists I drop her title when I m address to her. “One is the donation and the other is the books. Generosity and literature – it is an exciting contribution. The association promotes the pleasure of reading in the most difficult to reach places. His fundamental belief is that passing on a good read – giving away a book – is a transaction of lasting value.

The charity’s core belief is that to impart good reading

“We work in prisons, schools and with disadvantaged young people across the UK. It’s at the heart of everything we do,” says Executive Director Victoria Gray. Victoria set up the charity as a tribute to her late husband, playwright and columnist Simon Gray, who was best friends with Harold Pinter. Antonia continues: “I found that the charity is run entirely by Victoria and a small team, and with very low overhead. His work couldn’t be more timely. Research from the National Literacy Trust found that children who don’t own a book are almost four times more likely to read below the average level expected for their age. Meanwhile, the most recent data released by the Department of Justice shows that 57% of adult inmates given intake assessments had literacy levels below those expected of an 11-year-old. Not being able to read makes them less likely to get down to work and more likely to reoffend. “All literacy campaigns in prison are good,” insists Lady Antonia, who gives great credit to the work of Camilla, the new queen consort, in this area. “Once you know how to read, you have the power: the same for disadvantaged children. Books are magic carpets. They allow travel to unknown realms, which is the only thing you can’t

do in jail. Give A Book works in prisons in a variety of ways, including the Making It Up initiative, in which inmates create original storybooks to present to their children. This is supported by research showing that family contact for prisoners is essential to facilitate rehabilitation.

“I’m very interested in this project,” says Lady Antonia. “Fathers relate to their children through the power of imagination and create something together. It’s so positive. Antonia, the eldest daughter of the 7th Earl of Longford – a longtime Labor politician and advocate for social causes and penal reform who died in 2001 – is starting to lose her hearing. “But one thing I can continue doing for the rest of my life is reading,” she says. “I could read a book a day; I spend all my time reading when I’m not doing anything else. I’ve just finished a wonderful book on Ireland by Mary Kenny, and now I’m reading The School That Escaped the Nazis by Deborah Cadbury, which is awfully good. And she’s not averse to reading Trollope on a Kindle device either: “Real books are beautiful, but a Kindle is so convenient for travelling,” she insists. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all receive book tokens as gifts. Her 30th book – a biography of Lady Caroline Lamb, the Victorian novelist who had an affair with Lord Byron – will be published in May. She can’t say if there will be another book after this, she is so immersed in the current project. “During confinement, I was dusting unknown places – very unknown places,” she laughs. “When a book fell hard on my foot – A Short Life of Lady Caroline. So she insisted on being written. So write it, she did.

Antonia was the eldest of her parents’ eight children. His mother, Elizabeth, Countess of Longford, was a British historian and biographer known for her studies of Queen Victoria, Lord Byron and the Duke of Wellington. She was 26 when Antonia was born. “I could read at the age of three; my mother gave me the best gift a parent can give a child. “My memories are of her reading Walter Scott and skipping all the boring passages – I thought he was the most exciting writer in the world. Because I read fast, I would go downstairs and read secretly. The rest of my life was to read books. Now that her six children have grown up – her three daughters have all become writers or biographers – she can browse a book a day. “When I was a teenager and traveling by train, I would turn the pages so quickly that disapproving men, like vicars, would say, ‘I hope you don’t think you’re reading this.'” She remains a library enthusiast – she is vice-president of the London Library. “As a teenager growing up in Oxford, I would go to the public library, pick up a book, read it, and come back the next day to buy another.” Antonia’s first husband, and father of her children, was the Conservative politician Sir Hugh Fraser. Married in 1956, they divorced in 1977, three years before he married Pinter who declined a knighthood in 1996 but became a Companion of Honor in 2002.

Three years later, he won the Nobel Prize in Literature – the highest honor for a writer in the world. By the time the couple met in the mid-1970s, Pinter had already “written an awful lot of plays,” she says. “He was like a writer in a novel. He would simply have an idea, then go write it down. After they met, her own writing career took a new direction when she began writing mystery novels. “History is my life, it was the focus, but the detective stories were a fun diversion. I’ve read detective stories all my life and started writing them when Harold and I were vacationing together in the very hot summer of 1976. I was supposed to be working on Charles II. In all, she wrote a dozen Jemima Shore novels, and they had some opportunity about them. “It meant that when Harold and I traveled for his plays, I could sit in a hotel room and write.” This avoided having to carry around the abundant research material necessary for historical biography. And she reveals that creating the fictional Jemima allowed for alter-ego roleplay.

Lady Antonia with her late husband Harold Pinter, the Nobel Prize-winning playwright