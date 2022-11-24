The town of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) – Harrison, Ark. City Council. officially passed an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area.

The Entertainment District will allow open containers of alcohol between different businesses that opt ​​in to District guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:

– only beer and wine will be allowed to travel between companies

– alcoholic beverages must be kept in a designated container which can only be purchased in participating businesses holding a liquor license

– drinks can only be carried in a designated area around the square which excludes the Lawn of the Courthouse and the Old Federal Building

– the transport of drinks will only be authorized at fixed times on certain days of the week.

With Harrison City Hall and the Boone County Courthouse moving away from downtown, many business owners were excited by the news of the districts’ approval.

I’m super excited. I think this is just the first step in making the place a place people want to come, a destination, said Joy Kuykendall, owner of Town House Cafe in downtown Harrison.

Several businesses, like Town House, have already begun taking steps to better integrate with the new entertainment district.

Right now, we’re open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., but we’ll ask for our liquor license so people can have mimosas, Kuykendall said. From there, they were looking to open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The district, led by Explore Harrison, hopes to get it up and running as soon as possible, but says it wants to check all the boxes before moving forward.

Yes, the first step is to establish our committee, and this committee, this oversight committee that is written into the order, said Matt Bell with Explore Harrison. Bring these people together and start the planning process. We really try to be careful, to be aware of the community and our downtown and try to do it the right way.

Bell says the future of the town center has been a growing concern for community members in recent years, even since the proposal was initially rejected by a narrow margin by city council in 2018.

I think what I want people to know more than anything is that they were doing this for our downtown. We really want to see our downtown succeed, Bell said.

Explore Harrison, and the Oversight Committee will be responsible for business applications for the Entertainment District and any rule adjustments that may be needed.

We want a lot to be included in the Entertainment District and we want to leverage social activity, Bell said. That’s what I want to call it, it’s a social neighborhood because it’s supposed to incorporate things that would be conducive to inviting people into our downtown and doing it in a cohesive way. You cannot host an event on a whim.

According to the folks at Explore Harrison, the Entertainment District has already attracted interest from potential businesses.

I once spoke with a potential new landowner in our downtown area, and asked them what their opinion of the entertainment district was, and they said, why do you think you’re buying the building? Bought the building because of the Entertainment District, Bell said.

Explore Harrison is planning an opening launch event for the Entertainment District in the spring of 2023.

