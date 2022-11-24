Entertainment
The town of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) – Harrison, Ark. City Council. officially passed an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area.
The Entertainment District will allow open containers of alcohol between different businesses that opt in to District guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:
– only beer and wine will be allowed to travel between companies
– alcoholic beverages must be kept in a designated container which can only be purchased in participating businesses holding a liquor license
– drinks can only be carried in a designated area around the square which excludes the Lawn of the Courthouse and the Old Federal Building
– the transport of drinks will only be authorized at fixed times on certain days of the week.
With Harrison City Hall and the Boone County Courthouse moving away from downtown, many business owners were excited by the news of the districts’ approval.
I’m super excited. I think this is just the first step in making the place a place people want to come, a destination, said Joy Kuykendall, owner of Town House Cafe in downtown Harrison.
Several businesses, like Town House, have already begun taking steps to better integrate with the new entertainment district.
Right now, we’re open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., but we’ll ask for our liquor license so people can have mimosas, Kuykendall said. From there, they were looking to open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
The district, led by Explore Harrison, hopes to get it up and running as soon as possible, but says it wants to check all the boxes before moving forward.
Yes, the first step is to establish our committee, and this committee, this oversight committee that is written into the order, said Matt Bell with Explore Harrison. Bring these people together and start the planning process. We really try to be careful, to be aware of the community and our downtown and try to do it the right way.
Bell says the future of the town center has been a growing concern for community members in recent years, even since the proposal was initially rejected by a narrow margin by city council in 2018.
I think what I want people to know more than anything is that they were doing this for our downtown. We really want to see our downtown succeed, Bell said.
Explore Harrison, and the Oversight Committee will be responsible for business applications for the Entertainment District and any rule adjustments that may be needed.
We want a lot to be included in the Entertainment District and we want to leverage social activity, Bell said. That’s what I want to call it, it’s a social neighborhood because it’s supposed to incorporate things that would be conducive to inviting people into our downtown and doing it in a cohesive way. You cannot host an event on a whim.
According to the folks at Explore Harrison, the Entertainment District has already attracted interest from potential businesses.
I once spoke with a potential new landowner in our downtown area, and asked them what their opinion of the entertainment district was, and they said, why do you think you’re buying the building? Bought the building because of the Entertainment District, Bell said.
Explore Harrison is planning an opening launch event for the Entertainment District in the spring of 2023.
To report a correction or typo, please email [email protected]
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ky3.com/2022/11/23/city-harrison-ark-adopts-entertainment-district-proposal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The town of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal
- Mass shootings in the United States: 2022 could be the second highest year
- Ohio State Banks Kamil Sadlocha, hockey player accused of hurling racial slurs at Jagger Joshua
- The stock market is ready for a Santa Claus rally, but not before the Fed meeting
- How Little Caesars Leverages Technology Investments and Developments
- The lawmaker explained what Democrats plan to do with Trump’s tax documents
- Amanda Holden wears a daring semi-sheer 625 midi dress with heels
- The third phase of the PlayStation China Hero Project will include more than 10 titles
- Google layoffs could put 10,000 out of work: report
- 7 Michigan State University football players charged after altercation with University of Michigan athletes last month
- Lady Antonia Fraser launches Daily Express Christmas fundraising campaign | Books | Entertainment
- Attacks in Jerusalem: A teenager has been killed and 18 injured in the escalation of Israeli-Palestinian tensions