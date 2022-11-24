Connect with us

Entertainment

Plans for an inclusive entertainment center failed | New

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

 


The developers of a family entertainment center project go back to the drawing board.

Americanarts announced on Tuesday that it is no longer in a purchase agreement with the owners of the Livestock Sales Barn property. Americanarts representatives had signed a purchase agreement in July 2022 with the owners of Nebraska Livestock Sales of Norfolk for the property, 1601 S. First St., and over the past four months had worked closely with various private investors and investment groups to try to secure financing for the land, which would allow the start of phase 2 of the project.

We were convinced that we had found the right investor. We negotiated the structure of a mutually beneficial agreement to share the land, said Stephanie Goodrich, founder of Americarts. Securing the land would allow us to start the eligibility process for a commercial and industrial loan, which can take at least 120 days. Unfortunately, the day before our purchase contract deadline, we received a message that (the investors) were no longer interested.

The Business and Industry Loan Program aims to improve, expand or finance new or existing businesses that will improve the economic and environmental climate in rural communities. Unlike Small Business Administration loans, these loans can be used for larger projects, up to $25 million.

Goodrich said these types of loans take a significant amount of work to obtain, but Americanarts is ready for that challenge.

Of course we’re disappointed, but we’re also excited to see what other commercial properties are available in Norfolk, she said.

The founders of Americarts said they were grateful for the opportunity to try to reallocate the land from the livestock sales barn. The owners were wonderful to work with; they’ve been very supportive of our efforts to revitalize this historic part of Norfolk,” Goodrich said.

For those who purchased a Founders Circle membership, the company said it would greatly appreciate if members could hang on for another year. As promised, refunds can be issued if Americarts cannot open in Norfolk.

Americanarts officials welcome the opportunity to meet regional investors in Northeast Nebraska who understand the unique demographics and needs of this region.

The founders of Americarts said they would try for at least a year to establish the first location in Norfolk before considering other cities. Robert Johnson, president of Americarts, said he was told by three investors that if Americarts chose a different city with a larger population like Omaha or Grand Island, they would be okay with it.

Many people told us that a state-of-the-art entertainment center with a focus on education and disability inclusion would not work in Norfolk. They say Norfolk is too small a town, he said.

But, Johnson added, he grew up in Madison and raised his children in Norfolk and thinks Americanarts would do well in the community.

I also know that the hard working people of Norfolk and surrounding towns deserve an amazing place available all year round, to go celebrate birthdays, get together with friends and have fun with family. A place where there is something for everyone that includes everyone, Johnson said.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://norfolkdailynews.com/news/plans-for-inclusive-entertainment-center-hit-snag/article_46f3dd4a-6b48-11ed-92fd-df84b29d5856.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: