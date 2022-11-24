Plans for an inclusive entertainment center failed | New

The developers of a family entertainment center project go back to the drawing board.
Americanarts announced on Tuesday that it is no longer in a purchase agreement with the owners of the Livestock Sales Barn property. Americanarts representatives had signed a purchase agreement in July 2022 with the owners of Nebraska Livestock Sales of Norfolk for the property, 1601 S. First St., and over the past four months had worked closely with various private investors and investment groups to try to secure financing for the land, which would allow the start of phase 2 of the project.
We were convinced that we had found the right investor. We negotiated the structure of a mutually beneficial agreement to share the land, said Stephanie Goodrich, founder of Americarts. Securing the land would allow us to start the eligibility process for a commercial and industrial loan, which can take at least 120 days. Unfortunately, the day before our purchase contract deadline, we received a message that (the investors) were no longer interested.
The Business and Industry Loan Program aims to improve, expand or finance new or existing businesses that will improve the economic and environmental climate in rural communities. Unlike Small Business Administration loans, these loans can be used for larger projects, up to $25 million.
Goodrich said these types of loans take a significant amount of work to obtain, but Americanarts is ready for that challenge.
Of course we’re disappointed, but we’re also excited to see what other commercial properties are available in Norfolk, she said.
The founders of Americarts said they were grateful for the opportunity to try to reallocate the land from the livestock sales barn. The owners were wonderful to work with; they’ve been very supportive of our efforts to revitalize this historic part of Norfolk,” Goodrich said.
For those who purchased a Founders Circle membership, the company said it would greatly appreciate if members could hang on for another year. As promised, refunds can be issued if Americarts cannot open in Norfolk.
Americanarts officials welcome the opportunity to meet regional investors in Northeast Nebraska who understand the unique demographics and needs of this region.
The founders of Americarts said they would try for at least a year to establish the first location in Norfolk before considering other cities. Robert Johnson, president of Americarts, said he was told by three investors that if Americarts chose a different city with a larger population like Omaha or Grand Island, they would be okay with it.
Many people told us that a state-of-the-art entertainment center with a focus on education and disability inclusion would not work in Norfolk. They say Norfolk is too small a town, he said.
But, Johnson added, he grew up in Madison and raised his children in Norfolk and thinks Americanarts would do well in the community.
I also know that the hard working people of Norfolk and surrounding towns deserve an amazing place available all year round, to go celebrate birthdays, get together with friends and have fun with family. A place where there is something for everyone that includes everyone, Johnson said.