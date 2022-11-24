The famous Goonies house for sale on the coast of Astoria, Oregon Daily Press





PORTLAND, Ore. — Good news for fans of The Goonies: The former Victorian home featured in the film is up for sale in Astoria, Ore., and potential buyers plan to make it more accessible to the public. We have a few interested parties right now, said realtor Jordan Miller, the property’s listing agent. It seems like everyone is intent on being able to open up the house a bit more and have more access. The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean has been listed with an asking price of $1.7 million on Zillow, where it’s described as entirely steeped in history, nostalgia and an iconic level of fame. Ever since the film hit theaters in 1985, fans have flocked to the historic port home of Astoria in northwest Oregon. The city celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, when the movies are released, and welcomes thousands of people for the event. Owner Sandi Preston was known for being largely welcoming to visitors. But she lived in the house full-time, and the constant crowds were a constraint that sometimes prompted her to close it to foot traffic. Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news After the film’s 30th anniversary drew around 1,500 daily visitors in 2015, Preston did not post any trespassing signs prohibiting tourists from entering the property. She reopened it to the public last August. City officials, who have restricted parking in the area, have long sought to mediate tensions between residents and fans hoping to see and photograph the location. While the owner of this The Goonies location is a fan of the film and enjoys chatting with visitors who travel to Astoria to see filming locations, as you can imagine it gets difficult to have hundreds of people who crowd into your personal space every time. day, the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce wrote in August on a Facebook page it administers called Goonies Day in Astoria, Oregon. In the coming-of-age film, based on a story by Steven Spielberg and starring a young Sean Astin, a group of friends fight to protect their homes from a growing country club and threats of foreclosure. . In the process, they discover an ancient treasure map that leads them on an adventure and allows them to save their neighborhood Goon Docks. Astoria and its rugged coastline served as the backdrop for several well-known films of the 1980s and 90s, including Kindergarten Cop starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. For now, potential buyers of the Goonies’ iconic home don’t seem to want to make it their primary residence, listing agent Miller said, suggesting it has attracted interest from people who want to make it their passion. It’s kind of a fun buy, Miller said. Whoever buys the house will have a relatively steady stream of extremely happy people wandering around fulfilling their childhood dreams.

