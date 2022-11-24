Entertainment
Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale dies aged 82 after long illness
Veteran Bollywood star Vikram Gokhale has died aged 82 after a long illness. The actor was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune where he breathed his last.
According to the PTI report, the 82-year-old actor was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he was undergoing treatment. Doctors, however, declined to reveal any further information and said Gokhale’s family would provide an update on this.
Actress Suzanne Bernert took to Twitter and wrote, “Very sad news…amazing actor/human being Vikram Gokhale can’t remember the support and love he showed me when we worked together.”
Very sad news…amazing actor/human being Vikram Gokhale not remembering the support and love he showed me when we worked together… #VikramGokhale
— S(@suzannebernert) November 23, 2022
Aly Goni wrote: “God rest your soul, sir.”
God rest your soul sir #VikramGokhale
— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) November 23, 2022
TO TEAR APART #VikramGokhale Sir pic.twitter.com/Vlu23qs1uk
— Mukesh Chhabra ASC (@CastingChhabra) November 23, 2022
Social media users also reacted to the news. One of the late actor’s fans wrote, “Veteran actor Shri Vikram Gokhale has passed away. The level of acting he exhibited in Natsamrat movie specially in this scene really touched hearts. Om Shanti .”
The second said, “A great actor, a sad day. Vikram Gokhale, the audience will miss your presence.”
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, died aged 82
Om shanti #VikramGokhale #RIVPikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/0fB0cc4uop
— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 23, 2022
A great actor, a sad day. Vikram Gokhale, the public will miss your presence.https://t.co/Re20FzJjaT#TO TEAR APART #VikramGokhale
— Anekanth Bahubali (@ButAaney) November 23, 2022
! … pic.twitter.com/ouXQBdzcub
— Ajay Shinge (@AjayShinge19) November 23, 2022
Veteran SadNews actor Vikram Gokhale is no more.#VikramGokhale #RIVPikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/TNek8KBPQD
— Hridaynath jadhav (@Hridaynath9) November 23, 2022
Veteran actor Shri Vikram Gokhale dies.
The level of acting he exhibited in Natsamrat movie specially in this scene really touched hearts.
Om shanti #VikramGokhale
#VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/PYoqbAar9H
— Amey (@lastofthestar) November 23, 2022
The third said: “Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune has passed away at 82 Om Shanti.” In 2010, he received the National Best Actor Award for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut. Some of the actor’s other notable works include Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film was released in theaters in June this year. (With ANI entries)
Vikram Gokhale dies at 82: Family members, list of famous Bollywood movies
|
