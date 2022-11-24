Delegates from Central Asian countries dance to Bollywood songs – The New Indian Express





By Express press service NEW DELHI: The Department of Youth Affairs welcomes the delegation of 100 young members from Central Asian countries to India as part of a unique international youth exchange program. Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur hosted a dinner in honor of the youth delegation on Tuesday and spoke with young people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The delegation also presented various performances on Bollywood songs. Youth Affairs Secretary Meeta R Lochan and other ministry officials were also present, the statement said. The Union Minister said that this is an international youth exchange program bringing together delegates from four Central Asian countries, which will go a long way in fostering goodwill and healthy relations. Thakur appreciated the performance of the delegates and said that we can clearly see the impact of Indian cinema on Central Asia. It shows that we may be in different parts of the world, but we have a lot in common. Young people are the most important stakeholders in a country, he added. The first India-Central Asia Summit was hosted by the Indian Prime Minister in a virtual format on January 27. The summit came at an opportune time coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the countries of Central Asia. Leaders of Central Asian countries congratulated the Prime Minister on India’s 75 years of independence. Recalling the centuries-old close civilizational, cultural, commercial and people-to-people ties between India and the countries of Central Asia, the leaders looked forward to building a long-term, comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership based on mutual trust. , understanding and friendship. </p><div class='code-block code-block-4' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- responsive amp ( exbulletin) --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7526957001240989" data-ad-slot="4153454810" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div> <p>NEW DELHI: The Department of Youth Affairs welcomes the delegation of 100 young members from Central Asian countries to India as part of a unique international youth exchange program. Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur hosted a dinner in honor of the youth delegation on Tuesday and spoke with young people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The delegation also presented various performances on Bollywood songs. Youth Affairs Secretary Meeta R Lochan and other ministry officials were also present, the statement said. The Union Minister said that this is an international youth exchange program bringing together delegates from four Central Asian countries, which will go a long way in fostering goodwill and healthy relations. Thakur appreciated the performance of the delegates and said that we can clearly see the impact of Indian cinema on Central Asia. It shows that we may be in different parts of the world, but we have a lot in common. Young people are the most important stakeholders in a country, he added. The first India-Central Asia Summit was hosted by the Indian Prime Minister in a virtual format on January 27. The summit came at an opportune time coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the countries of Central Asia. Leaders of Central Asian countries congratulated the Prime Minister on India’s 75 years of independence. Recalling the centuries-old close civilizational, cultural, commercial and people-to-people ties between India and the countries of Central Asia, the leaders looked forward to building a long-term, comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership based on mutual trust. , understanding and friendship.<br />

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/nov/24/delegates-from-central-asiancountries-dance-to-bollywood-songs-2521569.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos