‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox dies at 47

Nicki Aycox has passed away. She was best known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series Supernatural.

Susan Raab Ceklosky, the actress’s sister-in-law, announced on social media that the 47-year-old actress had passed away. Ceklosky said Aycox died on Thursday, but at this point the cause of death has not been found (November 17).

Aycox battled leukemia for two years, which was very hard on her. She shared updates about her health on her Instagram page, which is called “cashewandolives”, to show how brave she was.

The “Jeepers Creepers” actress wrote in her Instagram bio that she was “about to have stem cell transplant #2.” She also shared her emotional last post, from the end of March, and showed her singing happily from her hospital bed after chemotherapy.

Please take a minute to read what Aycox’s brother-in-law wrote below:

When the ‘Supernatural’ star first fell ill, she thought she had a cold. However, her doctors later told her that they had found cancer in her body. A source says she then underwent both chemotherapy and stem cell treatment.

After Aycox died, his sister-in-law wrote a touching eulogy about his life and posted it on Facebook.

My beautiful, intelligent, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, died yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side.

Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California,

Ceklosky wrote, adding:

She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.

Also on Nov. 20, the person who created Supernatural, Eric Kripke, penned a heartfelt tribute to the actress on social media.

I’m thrilled to hear that the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, has passed away. Too young.

She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like “dull” legendary,

he concluded, adding a gif of her blowing out candles as beloved Meg Masters.

Aycox was born in 1975 in the town of Hennessey, Oklahoma. As a child, she participated in competitions and played the piano. She spent a short time at the University of Oklahoma before moving to Los Angeles, California to pursue an acting career.

In the first and fourth seasons of Supernatural, she played the demon who lives in a human body. This role brought her the most attention and made her one of the most well-known cast members. Her last time on the show was in a fifth-season episode that used old footage from her other appearances.

The actress has had starring roles in Weird Science, LA Heat, 3rd Rock From the Sun, USA High, and Boy Meets World. She has also guest-starred on a number of other TV shows and movies.

She has also starred in The X-Files, Ally McBeal and Dark Angel. During this time, she shot films like Crime and Punishment in Suburbia, Rave McBeth, and Jeepers Creepers 2. In Providence, she played Lily Gallagher for seven episodes.

Aycox played Jaimie Allen in the movie Dark Blue. The Girl on the Train and Dead on Campus, both released in 2014, were her final roles as an actress. Since then, Aycox has ceased acting.

In recent years, the former actress has gained popularity thanks to her website, Cashews and Olives, which focuses on veganism and healthy eating. During this time, she also released her debut EP, Red Velvet Room, which featured five of her own songs.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Matt Raab.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Aycox during this difficult time.