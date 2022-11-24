Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood Guitarist and ‘GoT’ Actor, Dies





Wilko Johnson, an English rock guitarist who played for the band Dr. Feelgood and influenced a generation of rockers, died this week aged 75. Johnson died at his home in England on Monday, according to a statement posted to his social media accounts on behalf of his family. This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we make it with very heavy hearts: Wilko Johnson has died, the statement read. He died at his home on Monday, November 21. Please respect the privacy of the family at this very sad time. Born John Peter Wilkinson in 1947, Johnson helped form the band Dr. Feelgood in his native island of Canvey, Essex in 1971. The band was described by Stranglers punk rocker Jean-Jacques Burnel as A bridge between old times and punk times. Johnson was known for his electric stage presence and a percussive guitar playing style. People say, Well, how did you do that? It’s pretty simple, you see, it’s like riding a bike, easy to do, hard to explain, Johnson told a crowd during a music demo in 2012 when describing his unique playing techniquebefore launching into a series of haunting chords and bluesy riffs. Johnson announced in 2013 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was told he was terminally ill, but chose to forgo chemotherapy. Johnson’s wife and childhood sweetheart, Irene Knight, had died of cancer in 2004according to an independent report. Over the next few years, Johnson played a series of farewell shows. But in 2014, Johnson declared he was cancer-free at the Q Awards ceremony in London. While accepting an Icon Award, he said he underwent an 11-hour surgery during which doctors removed a tumor that weighed nearly 7 pounds. It’s the size of a baby, he told the audience during his acceptance speech. If there’s a moral to this story, it’s that you never know what’s going to happen, he said. Johnson continued acting and also made his acting debut on the HBO series Game of Thrones, playing Ser Ilyn Payne, a mute knight and executioner of kings. On the show, he was known for his menacing gaze and for putting the sword to one of the show’s most beloved characters, Ned Stark. After news of his death was announced on Wednesday, musicians heaped praise on Johnson. Wilko Johnson was an English punk precursor, singer and activist Billy Bragg tweeted. His guitar playing was angry and edgy, but his nervous, confrontational, uncontrollable presence was something we had never seen before in British pop. Jimmy Page, founder of Led Zeppelin, said he was saddened to hear of Johnson’s passing. He said he attended one of Johnson’s 2013 farewell shows in Camden Town, London. The atmosphere was electric, Page said. in a tweet. This show was originally billed as his farewell tour. But, thankfully, he continued to perform and wow the crowds until recently. I really admired him and I miss him all. Alex Kapranos, frontman of Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand, called Johnson brilliant, thoughtful and an amazing storyteller. His unique, wired playing and stage presence have thrilled and inspired many guitarists, myself included, Kaprano shared on social networks. His presence will be felt for many years to come.

