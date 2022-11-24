Bollywood is betting big on the box office performance of Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya, but can it fend off competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2?





The horror genre when merged with comedy has worked well for hindi cinema in the recent past. From Stree in 2018 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, the genre has given us some hits with a few misses in the middle too. Now, with Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan as a werewolf, set for release, it will become clear whether filmmaker Amar Kaushik has managed to craft a successful horror cinematic universe.

Amar Kaushik’s Stree did business of around Rs 167 crore in the domestic market. The critical and box office success of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s film was followed by Janhvi Kapoor’s star, Roohi. It came in the middle of the pandemic and although its box office performance was disappointing, the producers called it satisfactory under the circumstances. Immediately after Roohi’s release, Kaushik announced Bhediya, a tale revolving around the folklore of a werewolf. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi is confident about Bhediya’s performance: “People will come to the theater because of the universe created by Amar Kaushik. This genre has a fan following because of what Stree did. Amar Kaushik’s storytelling style will drive people to the theater. Bhediya, which hits theaters on November 25, stars Kriti Sanon with Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak. Apart from the popularity of Amar Kaushik’s work (he also directed Bala), Varun and Kriti’s popularity with young audiences will also lead to more cinema attendance. Film producer and business analyst Girish Johar pegged the film’s opening day collection in the range of Rs 9-10 crore. Suggesting that Bhediya has a good chance of succeeding at the box office, he said, “Bhediya is a commercial film and it has action and adventure. Both Varun and Kriti have a following of fans and they promoted the film nationwide. Music is also specifically good. He also shared that while booking the film in advance doesn’t look promising, Bhediya is a “young” film that is more reliant on walk-in sales. Girish suggested, “Being Bhediya is a young film with a young target audience, it will mainly have a current window audience.” Adding in a similar tone, Akshaye Rathi said that many youngsters will watch Bhediya given Varun’s popularity in the age group. “Varun is very popular among young children, thanks to films like ABCD 2 and a few others like that. It’s a universal film in terms of appeal and that will translate into a big box office collection,” he said. Despite good public awareness about Bhediya, there are chances that he will face stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2. The thriller was do exceptionally well in cinemas and earned Rs 86.49 cr within five days of its release. When asked if the success of Drishyam 2 would affect Bhediya’s screen count, film business expert Taran Adarsh ​​said, “It might be true in a way, but Bhediya is also among the most anticipated films. So, theater owners will make the balance for sure. It’s a great movie from a great production house, with a great star cast. Plus, the director (Amar Kaushik) has a fantastic track record. I guess that’s going to be kept in mind when they award the shows. Moreover, it is a new subject which should attract young people as well as many people who like VFX stories. Akshaye Rathi and Girish Johar also agreed that there was “enough capacity for both films to survive at the same time”. Furthermore, Akshaye revealed, “The distributor of Drishyam 2 is also the distributor of Bhediya, so an optimal presentation of films will be integrated into the play nationwide.” Finally, the movie’s ticket price will be a major factor in determining Bhediya’s box office success. Girish Johar explained, “It’s a critical factor if you don’t want the audience to feel cheated. They want to watch good content at reasonable prices because the cinematic experience is becoming an expensive affair. The creators of Drishyam 2 had made a conscious effort to cap their movie’s ticket price, which helped them attract more people to theaters. Now, whether Bhediya will add another hit to the very short Bollywood newsletter after Drishyam 2 remains to be seen.

