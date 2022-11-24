Entertainment
Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown could see Snap Count if he plays Chargers
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is set to return from injured reserve.
After participating in a week of practice in Week 11, Brown continues to progress following a foot injury that kept him out of five games.
It’s day to day,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday. “He was there for the walkthrough. Hopefully we can get something out of him, maybe limited, but hopefully we can get him back there.
Even on a pitch count, something Kingsbury said might be the case for Brown if he’s activated off injured reserve/designated to return to the roster, his presence on offense could do a lot.
Despite appearing in six of 11 games so far this season, Brown is second on the team in receiving yards (485) and touchdowns (three). He is third in receptions (43).
Only DeAndre Hopkins leads Brown in receiving yards (487) and catches (45).
And if Brown takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, it will be the first time the team’s No. 1 and No. 2 options have taken the field together as teammates.
It only took 12 weeks to get there.
Just seeing them both on the court, the relationships I have with them and building their relationship, they make a pair,” quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday. “You have two guys there who can pretty much do anything and are hard to stop, so I’m glad to see him.
But while a Cardinals receiver is appearing more and more, the same can’t be said for Rondale Moore, who suffered a groin injury in Game 1 of the team’s Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He did not return to action after registering only two offensive snaps.
It doesn’t look like the hell is available this week,” Kingsbury said. “Well, see how it evolves, but I think it will be at least a week.
The Chargers game marks the fourth game Moore has missed in 2022 due to injury. He was ruled out of the first three games of the season due to hamstring issues.
Since entering the league last year, Moore has missed at least three games in each of the past two seasons.
Moore wasn’t the only Cardinal to leave Mexico City with an illness, either, with WR Greg Dortch hurting his thumb as he headed for a career-best 103 yards on nine catches.
He appears to have dodged surgery, however, after an MRI and remains day-to-day.
When his number was called this season, largely in place of Moore, Dortch provided a spark on offense more times than not.
In all four games, Dortch saw an expanded role with Moore sidelined, the wide logging 301 yards and a touchdown on 29 catches.
I think he’s a dynamic playmaker who every chance he gets will make plays,” Kingsbury said. “Those are just the finer points that he has to keep working on in our offense and gaining the trust of these quarterbacks that come on and go.
Dortch or not, Kingsbury is also expecting more from a receiving trio of Robbie Anderson, AJ Green and rookie Trey McBride.
Anderson continues to be nonexistent on offense five weeks into his tenure with the Cardinals following a midseason trade to the Carolina Panthers.
Green has had his moments here and there over the past two weeks, scoring his first touchdown of the season in the win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, but has yet to go past 50 receiving yards in nine games played.
As for McBride, he has a big task ahead of him with Zach Ertz out for the season with a knee injury suffered against the Rams.
Both (Anderson and Green) will have expanded roles, there’s no doubt,” Kingsbury said on Wednesday. “Well, see on Hollywood, and then Hop will do what he does. Then Trey McBrides continued to play and play for us.
