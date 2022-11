When a child is born, every parent asks themselves what they want their child to grow up and be. In a recent chat, new mom Alia Bhatt was asked if she would like her and her daughter Ranbir Kapoor to pursue her acting careers as well as the growing baby in the public eye. Read on to find out what she said. Alia and Ranbir announced they would become parents in June this year and welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl on November 6. Announcing the arrival of their daughter, the actress wrote on Instagram, And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially overflowing with love – Blessed Parents Obsessed!!!! I love love Alia and Ranbir. While chatting with Marie Claire about her plans for her daughter’s future while she’s still pregnant, Alia Bhatt said: “I’m a little worried about raising a child in the public eye. . The actress Raazi continued, I talk about it a lot with my friends, with my family and my husband. I don’t want there to be any kind of intrusion into my child’s life. Because ultimately I chose that path, but maybe my kid might not want to choose that path when he grows up… so that’s something I feel very protective of. Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grew up in front of the media given that they come from film families. While Alias’ mother Soni Razdan and half-sister Pooja Bhatt are actresses, her father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Vikram Bhatt are filmmakers. On the other hand, Kapoor family is one of the oldest families in Bollywood with 4 generations of family men and women delivering memorable films for nearly 93 years. So, does the SOTY actress want her daughter to follow in her and RK’s footsteps? In response to this, the Brahmastra actress said: I don’t think it’s something that I can really prepare and plan. I don’t want to have fixed ideas about how I want it to be. Because why should I have expectations and then encounter disappointment or elation or anything like that? So they need the blank slate, kinda. On the work side, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. His upcoming upcoming features Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Ranveer Singh. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more. Must read: Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Why He Keeps Rejecting Southern Films: I Can’t Do These Films Justice Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

