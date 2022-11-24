Sooraj Barjatya blames Karan Johar for bringing NRI culture to Bollywood

Sooraj Barjatya is considered one of India’s most family-friendly filmmakers.

Whereas Maine Pyaar Kiya showed his prowess in the romance genre, family dramas like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain & Prem Ratan Dhan Payo endeared it to millions of Indian families.

While promoting his latest film uunchaiwhich stars veterans Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, the director shared his thoughts on the state of Bollywood.

He also expressed his appreciation for the success of South Indian films.

During an interview with eTimes, Barjatya was asked about South Indian films being more rooted in culture, to which he replied, It’s a phase, but I think people want to see Indian stories. Indians will be Indians at the end of the day. And I’m very happy that Indian stories are being told.

Sooraj also talked about the other phases Bollywood as an industry went through, I clearly remember when I did I love you there was a phase of love stories. With Hum Aapke Hain Koun the whole family culture intervened. Then Adi and Karan (filmmakers Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar) introduced the NRI phase. What I think is that the public also travels everywhere. People can afford to travel. I feel like people also want to show their roots to their kids. So, now movies have also returned to Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra etc.

While this isn’t necessarily a potshot directed at Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, Barjatyas’ comments are right. Some of Chopra and Johar’s most successful films centered on NRIs and their lives, namely Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, never say goodbye and maybe even Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Do you agree or disagree with Sooraj Barjatya? Let us know in the comments!

Source:eTimes