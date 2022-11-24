Revisiting Shah Rukh-Rani’s Paheli: Amol Palekar comments on consent, choice and respect in a world of macho Bollywood masala

2004 was a glorious year for Shah Rukh Khan. Within a year, he had starred in three completely different films – ranging from the Bollywood masala Main Hoon Na directed by Farah Khan, to the thrilling romance Veer Zaara and Ashutosh Gowarikars involving Swades. It was probably one of the best years of his career, because he had already established his brand of romance and masala and he had nothing more to prove to anyone. SRK also produced the film.

Yet Amol Palekar had planned something different for him. In 2005, he played in Paheli with Rani Mukerji, who was also riding the wave of success at the time, with many hits to his credit. It was an unusual choice for the couple who starred in romantic drama Chalte Chalte just two years ago, which revolved around a husband and wife constantly at odds with each other. Amol Palekar brought them together again, but with a new flavor of a medieval Rajasthani tale that sees a ghost fall in love with a new bride.

While this was something new for SRK and Rani, Paheli also stands out in Palekars filmography. He had made a name for himself with films that were understatedly dynamic, telling tales of complex relationships and weaving simplistic romances out of ordinary life, namely Thoda Sa Roomani Ho and Anaahat. However, Paheli, with its rich landscape, detailed and colorful costumes and jewelry, was rather different from what it had done before. The film’s music captured the tone of the film and alternated between upbeat and romantic bits. The dialogue was subtle and barely overdone – with several memorable lines, including when Rani says to the ghost who lavishes love on her, You say that because you’re a ghost. If you had been human, you wouldn’t have said something so nice. The film is steeped in heavy symbolism regarding patriarchy and women’s performative roles in society, and portrays its message quietly without spoon-feeding the audience.

In Paheli, SRK and Rani were once again a married couple, but this time it wasn’t as simple as it seems. Shah Rukh played the role of a shape-shifting ghost, who is so enchanted by the new wife Lachi (Rani) that he takes the form of her business-minded husband, who leaves right after the wedding. The ghost immediately reveals himself to her and asks if she would still accept him. Lachi tearfully explains that no one has ever asked for his consent before and readily accepts it. The story follows the romance of Lachi and this caring ghost and bends the rules of supernatural credibility as the two conceive a child together.

Turn the tables on old fairy tales

As well as tackling themes of consent, Paheli deconstructs a woman’s desires – as Lachi faces a dilemma, should she wait for her indifferent husband for five years, or should she revel in this newfound reciprocity of love with a spirit? She chooses the latter; she would rather be with a shapeshifting spirit who loves her and is kind and caring to her family. He is everything her husband is not – a man who left her after marriage, reinforcing the idea that women should wait for their husbands in submission. The ghost is what she always wanted in a husband: humorous, affectionate, and caring to everyone around him.

Dismantling the immutable patriarchal rules for women, she decides on a life of love and passionate fulfillment, rather than continuing traditions of self-sacrifice and martyrdom. In a gentle yet delicious way, Amol Palekar overturns the tables of old fairy tales and presents a more dreamy one, where women have more freedom to exercise their choice. At the end of the story, she is reunited with the ghost, who has once again taken her husband’s place.

There has been much discussion about whether Paheli is entirely feminist, as it was projected as an entirely female-centric story. It is partly true. It was certainly ahead of its time in 2005, as mainstream Bollywood was too busy with macho heroes and female-focused movies were pretty rare. Paheli aimed to keep the women’s agency front and center and partially succeeded, although the men eventually took center stage halfway through the film. Nonetheless, it was always progressive for a film to delve into the nuances of a woman’s desires, without being overtly explicit and explanatory. The film had punchy, subtle dialogue that was rather rare to hear at the time, including a broken Lachi telling his daughter that she wishes she had freedom in her choices.

SRK and romance

Paheli turned out to be a rare, but wholesome SRK romance yet.

SRK had a brand of romance that was cemented with 90s hits Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge and Dil Toh Paagal Hai. There has been enough talk and debate about his Rahul-Raj characters, their inherent problematic viewpoints, and the general perception of a woman as a prize in these films. These films featured campy action, steamy romance and always a dramatic reunion at the end – a variable format that was devoured by Bollywood fans in the 90s and early 2000s.

Still, Amol Palekar brought out the sweetness and romance in him with Paheli, something many might not have been ready to see. SRK’s Kishan Lal didn’t need to launch effusive dialogues about love and romance or do the trademark gun poses, engage in constant combat with men – his ghostly persona spoke volumes with their eyes. He asked for the woman’s consent and considered her emotions and feelings. Even during the film’s climax which saw the real Kishan Lal return, the issue was decided in a rather subdued way. Amitabh Bachchan enters as a shepherd to seemingly chase away the ghost, asking the two Kishan Lals to complete three challenges. The ghost doesn’t care about the first two which are picking up hot coals and quickly rounding up sheep. On the other hand, the real Kishan Lal is desperate to prove his power and rushes to do so. Such challenges are too petty and under the ghost. Yet when the third trial involves stepping into a bottle to prove his love, he does.

Paheli was the new-age fairy tale that Palekar brought into a world of Bollywood dramas. It showed the different side of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji – took them away from masala and melodramatic tears and put them in a completely different setting. It was a lasting love story, where the woman finally has her say.