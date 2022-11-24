Entertainment
Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank dies by suicide
Editor’s note: This article contains details about suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741
Power Rangers Actor Jason David Frank death by apparent suicide after having a confrontation with his ex-wife.
TMZ reports that Frank and his wife, Tammie, were in the midst of a divorce. The two checked into separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, November 18. Over the course of the evening, they argued several times – at one point hotel staff were forced to step in and calm things down.
Police were called to the hotel around 5am local time on Saturday when Tammie became concerned for Frank’s well-being. Officers discovered Frank’s body hanging in the bathroom. The exact cause of death is still under investigation.
Frank portrayed Power Rangers team leader Tommy Oliver on the beloved live-action series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He reprized the character in several other Power Rangers series, as well as the two feature films. Outside of acting, Frank was an accomplished mixed martial artist who earned an eighth degree black belt in karate and competed in both amateur and professional matches.
