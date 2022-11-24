Next stop Dublin: Travel agents Pat and Mark Hollywood offer tips for visiting their native Ireland, Cleveland’s new nonstop destination

CLEVELAND, Ohio For more than 50 years, longtime local travel agent Pat Hollywood has sent Clevelanders to his beloved homeland.

Travel in Ireland is about to get a whole lot easier.

Starting next spring, Cleveland will launch a new non-stop service to Dublin, Ireland’s capital, via Irish airline Aer Lingus.

The trip, which previously required a stopover on the East Coast or Chicago, will be an easy seven-and-a-half-hour flight from Cleveland Hopkins.

Shortly after the announcement of the new flight, the calls started coming in to the Hollywood agency, the Travel Connection at Aurora. Received a lot of requests, she said. Even groups that had booked on different flights wanted to be relocated on the new route.

We have to make sure we keep it full, she says.

Hollywood came to the United States from Donegal, in the far northwest of Ireland, in 1960, aged 18, eager to make her mark in what she called the land of opportunity. She ended up in Cleveland because she had an uncle here.

In the 1970s she returned to Ireland, where she met her husband and had three children. But Cleveland’s pull was strong, and she returned here with her family in the early 1980s.

At 80, she still runs Travel Connection, working with several other agents, including her son, Mark Hollywood, who is vice president of global operations.

About two-thirds of their business involves travel to Ireland.

Mark and Pat recently agreed to answer a few questions about traveling in Ireland, from the best time to go to driving on the left side of the road. They also discuss the importance of the US preclearance facility at Dublin Airport.

Cleveland travel agents Pat Hollywood, right, and Mark Hollywood take a break from their tour at the Corner House in Ardara, Pat’s hometown, during a recent trip to Ireland.

A cemetery on Inisheer, one of the Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland.

The Jameson Experience, Midleton, (also known as Old Midleton Distillery) offers tours, tastings and a whiskey museum.

But first, a quick lesson in geography: the island of Ireland, roughly the size of Indiana, is made up of two countries: the Republic of Ireland, which is part of the European Union, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. The Republic of Ireland is approximately five times larger than Northern Ireland.

Dublin is the capital of the Republic of Ireland, Belfast is the capital of Northern Ireland.

So here are Hollywood’s tips for traveling to Ireland:

These new Aer Lingus flights begin in May. Do you have a favorite time of year to travel to Ireland?

There is no bad time to visit Ireland as even in the winter months the jet stream keeps the climate very temperate so even from November to March temperatures are in the 40s and 50s And Ireland rarely sees snow despite the northern latitude.

How long would you recommend a first-time visitor to spend in the country?

Depending on what the visitor wants to accomplish with their trip, seven to 10 days is ideal to be able to visit different places and have an authentic Irish experience. With this new direct service from Cleveland to Dublin, we also expect people to travel to Dublin and the surrounding area for a long weekend type getaway, staying four or five days.

Top sights to see? (I realize this is difficult.)

Wow, we could probably find five to 10 per county, but you don’t have enough space in this article. For the first time visitor we definitely recommend Dublin and Belfast, with things like the Book of Kells at Trinity College, the Guinness Storehouse, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum (which is fantastic for American visitors), the Titanic Experience, the Causeway Coast , and of course, County Donegal.

Underrated places that don’t get enough attention?

Donegal has really become popular since National Geographic and Lonely Planet put it on their lists of cool places to visit for the last 5 years or so. But there are still plenty of places that are virtually off the radar, which we try to entice our customers to visit or schedule on our custom itineraries.

Some of Ireland’s southern coasts, from Cork to Wexford, offer incredible scenery, accommodation and tourist attractions that perhaps don’t get as much attention as Kerry, Galway or Dublin, for example. But I guarantee that you will be happy to have welcomed them.

Overrated places that people don’t need to bother with?

It’s difficult, because there are so many unique experiences that will differ for each visitor. Some of the older mansions and estates may not be a priority for a visitor delighted to join a pub crawl, but are unmissable on a historic tour. Our biggest tip is to not try to do it all, which is a common problem for some travelers. Enjoy and immerse yourself in the experience; you can always visit again.

The advantages of traveling alone or going in a group?

We offer many self-drive and chauffeured itineraries that offer great flexibility when traveling alone, as a couple or as a family. You’re not tied to a rigid schedule and really can accommodate anything. Groups tend to be a little less flexible as we have a schedule to maintain including pre-planned reservations at attractions which means we have to stick to the schedule. However, some of the feedback we have received from many of our group travelers over the years is an opportunity to meet new people, bond and develop friendships that last long after the trip is over. We’ve actually had several instances where people met while on a group tour with us and then decided to do more trips together in the future.

What about driving in Ireland, how difficult is it? Advices ?

You definitely need to be aware and comfortable with the fact that the steering wheel is on the opposite side of the car and you are driving on the opposite side of the road. This can be a bit tricky because your brain is so used to things coming and going in the opposite direction. One of our most popular products are our chauffeured itineraries, where you leave the driving to our drivers/guides while we take you around the country. That being said, we have plenty of clients who have no problem with us arranging rental cars, as they cruise around the island.

And Northern Ireland? Should travelers add a few days to get to Belfast and surrounding areas? Has Brexit affected the ease of travel between the two countries?

We love Northern Ireland and highly recommend it, as there is so much to see, do and experience. Luckily Brexit hasn’t really affected how easily you can get back and forth between North and South. Aside from a cross-border fee that car rental companies now charge if you plan to enter the North from the Republic, there really haven’t been any major changes or inconveniences.

One final question: how does the US preclearance facility at Dublin Airport operate? How important will it be for travelers returning to Cleveland?

It is extremely easy. Essentially, you clear US customs and immigration before you board the plane, which means you don’t have to when you land in the US. They have TSA and Customs officers on site, which means when you land in Cleveland or, for that matter, any other US airport, it’s like a regular domestic flight.

