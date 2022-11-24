Presenter and actor Tony Navaid Rashid has died





Presenter, photographer and actor Tony Navaid Rashid died on Wednesday. Her friend and renowned actor Resham confirmed the tragic news. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Resham shared a video as she made her way to the funeral. Devastated, she told her followers: “My friend, my brother, more than my brother, Tony Navaid Rashid, with whom I have spent a lot of time, has left this world. He has been a source of happiness for so many. people, he made people laugh, entertained them. I only spoke to him yesterday. We had a long conversation. He was watching one of my old clips. He sent it to me, then sent me a voicemail , then called me. In tears, the veteran asked her fans, “I urge you all to please pray for her maghfirat. May God make it easy for him in the hereafter.” According to reports, Rashid passed away due to cardiac arrest. The news of his sudden disappearance came as a shock to members of the entertainment fraternity. Actress Mishi Khan took to her Instagram account to offer her condolences. Actress Maria Wasti also expressed her grief. “Rest in peace, Tony,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe you left us so soon. You were larger than life and there wasn’t a single dull moment around you. You will be sorely missed.” While actor Saba Qamar tweeted, “I am shocked and saddened by the devastating news regarding Tony Navaid. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May Allah bless the soul of the deceased.” I am shocked and saddened by the devastating news regarding Tony Navid. You are in my thoughts and my prayers. May Allah bless the soul of the deceased. – Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) November 23, 2022 Rashid’s three decades in showbiz have been littered with milestones. Starting out as a cultural journalist for an English-language newspaper, her television career began in 1999 with PTV. A man of many talents, Rashid was a “sassy” film critic known for his “cheerful and fun nature”. In 2006 he shot to fame with his movie review segment Malai Marke. Rashid also did short acting stints in Teen Patti, Family Front and Mein Aisa Kyun Hoon. He is best remembered for a segment devoted to Pakistani cinema on Nadia Khan’s morning show. After repeatedly speaking out for new artists, he also advocated for new faces in the industry on the red carpet of Khuda kay liye. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

