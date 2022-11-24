Turning Back the Years: Can Hollywood Make Harrison Ford 40 Years Younger? | Harrison Ford





Last name: Digital de-aging. Age: Around 18. The first high-profile example was featured in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. Appearance: Young, model. What witchcraft is this? It is the technique of the film industry to rejuvenate the actors. Does it work? Well, it has a checkered history. Sometimes that’s fine (Samuel L Jackson is pretty convincing with 25 years shaved off in Captain Marvel); more often than not, it is ineffably frightening. Worst-case scenario, you end up looking like Patrick Stewart in X-Men: The Last Stand: Strangely waxy and unlined, like he’s been injected with Botox enough to rejuvenate a bull elephant, says Peter Bradshaw or literally an egg, according to a Screen Rant article on the subject. Surely the technology needs to improve? Find out soon, as Harrison Ford, now 80, has been digitally aged in the new Indiana Jones movie. Apparently, Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects company responsible, used new software that combined footage from the young Ford and new footage. It should inspire a feeling of Oh my god, they just found footage, according to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Until what age exactly? Ford was 37 when he starred in Indy’s first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark. How depressing: stars pretending to be younger than they are. Hollywood ageism has struck again. I think Hollywood ageism is more about grizzled old guys with love interests in their twenties, and women over 40 forced to play grandmothers to their contemporaries. Aging tends to be a way to sharpen tricky flashbacks: the rejuvenated Ford will only appear in one adrenaline rush of an opening scene, set in 1944. Hmm. And does he also do stunts? He needs more than a Sanatogen capsule if he’s going to be dragged by a truck this time Is not it this a tactile ageist? Ford’s stunt double was spotted in Glasgow last summer: we can’t all be Tom Cruise. It doesn’t cheat on one essential point: it still fits in the Indys pants, apparently. I think his proudest moment was when he put those pants on, producer Frank Marshall said. And what is Ford, a notorious grumpy, think of all that digital smoke bomb? Granted, he’s not famous for his sunshine-like qualities, but he’s cool with it, apparently. It’s the first time I’ve seen him where I believe him, he told Empire. It’s a little scary. I don’t even think I want to know how it works, but it does. Honestly, between that, ABBAtars, face-tuning and deepfakes, is there anything real? East Pass note even real? Read my turkey neck, my bags under my eyes, my general look of defeat and my thinning lips: it was true, okay. Say: Oh my god, they just found pictures! Do not tell : Walt Disney Motion Pictures Studios is proud to present: Indiana Jones and the Uncanny Valley of Doom.

