Letitia Wright challenges The Hollywood Reporter





Letitia Wright Photo : Augustin Cuevas ( Getty Images ) Letitia Wright’s beliefs about vaccinations are still a sensitive and understandable issue. For many of those affected by the COVID-19 crisis, his sharing of vaccine-skeptical content two years ago remains a point of contention. Wright apologized and, in a recent Guardian interview said that sharing the anti-vax message was not me (although she keep dodging explicit questions about his own vaccination). Cast and crew members also denied reports that Wright was evangelizing her anti-vax status on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s always controversial, of course, but putting your name next to someone like Brad Pitt, accused of domestic violence, doesn’t seem like a fair comparison. Still The Hollywood Reporter attempted to consider these controversies as well as Will Smiths on an equal footing for the build-up to an awards season, and Wright was reasonably upset by it. Had to unblock @TheHollywoodReporter just to post this. Scott Feinberg and all to this post. You are incredibly disrespectful, the actress wrote on her Instagram story (via The daily beast). How dare you. You mentioned my name alongside men accused of abuse and sexual misconduct. Beyond Pitt and Smith, the article also cited a litany of other former Oscar winners and controversial hopefuls, such as Roman Polansky, Woody Allen, Mel Gibson, Casey Affleck, Gary Old man, Nate Parker, and more. Wright is the only woman mentioned on this list of problematic performers, past or present. There is no mention, for example, of TR favorite Cate Blanchett, who won his last Oscar for a film directed by Allen and said later that social media is not the judge and jury in reference to the sexual abuse allegations against him. (Some fans have pointed out that Wright seems to have received far more scrutiny for her anti-vax controversy than fellow Marvel star Evangeline Lilly, who not only posted about his problems with the vaccine but actively protested against warrants at a DC rally. Lilly wouldn’t have been mentioned in this particular piece as she isn’t involved in awards season at all, but it will be interesting to see if Lilly is held to the same level of responsibility when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released.) Additionally, Feinberg’s article acknowledges that of the actors mentioned, Wright may also have the weakest case for a nomination anyway. No actor from Marvel Cinematic Universe was nominated again for her work in superhero movies, and while Angela Bassett is receive buzz for her performance, Wright’s name hasn’t really been in the awards season conversation. It’s not just the comparison of scandals that is apples to oranges; it seems to be about dragging his name where it doesn’t belong on multiple levels. I stayed silent as the world told me to kill myself two years ago for a video I posted and apologized for, Wright wrote in another post. At this point, a personal vendetta towards me. I did nothing wrong but respectfully decline to do any interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense. I apologized TWO years ago. Remained silent on the subject. You lied and said I kept talking about it with my cast and crew on my set. IT WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR, she argued. The film was a success. Your agenda with me is now even clearer. I will not remain silent. Stop your disgusting behavior.

