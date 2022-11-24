KRK claims Arjun Kapoor is Bollywood’s biggest flop according to survey, calls Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Wala





Is there a day that KRK can go by without saying anything controversial? It seems almost impossible. After targeting Shah Rukh Khan and his film Pathaan, Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha among many other remarks, he now declares Arjun Kapoor as the biggest flop actor in Bollywood. Scroll below to find out how he didn’t spare Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana either. It all started when KRK launched a poll on his Twitter account. The question posed, who is the biggest flop player now, among these self-proclaimed D-grade players? @Varun_dvn @ayushmannk @vickykaushal09 @arjunk26. With no less than 69.4%, it was the actor from Namaste England who received the title. In another tweet, KRK then said, According to polls, the ranking of the best flop actors in Bollywood is as follows. Arjun Kapoor is B Town’s biggest flopster. 1) Arjun, Boney Ka Beta! 2) Varun, David Ka Beta! 3) Vicky Katrina Wala! 4) Ayushmann The Double Dholki. As expected, respective fans of Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana took to the comments section and started criticizing KRK. A user wrote, 5) Another commented, Nahi sir vo taaj aapse koi nhi cheen sakta!! App to no. 1 hr. Inko subah subah subah negative baat hi karna hota hai aur agar gli se koi actor ya movie achha perform karde to har ek ghantey pe usko karna ki ye kaise ho gaya. Sir ji heals soon and talks about something positive, optimistic aur ye bhi na ho sakta que Deshdrohi dekhtey raho, read a comment. Another reacted, FULL FORM OF KRK = KAMINA ROADCHAAP KUTTA Who is the biggest flop player now, among these self-proclaimed D-grade players? @Varun_dvn @ayushmannk @vickykaushal09 @arjunk26 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 24, 2022 According to the polls, the ranking of the best flop actors in Bollywood is as follows. Arjun Kapoor is B Town’s biggest flopster.

1) Arjun, Boney’s son!

2) Varun, the son of David!

3) Vicky Katrina Nothing!

4) Ayushmann The Double Dholki. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 24, 2022 Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates! Must read: Fatima Sana Sheikh calls Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, and her fiancé in an awkward diary while reacting to their engagement! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

