Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 82, Ajay Devgn mourns his loss | People News

New Delhi: Veteran film, TV and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has died after a long illness at the age of 82. The actor was in critical condition for the past few days and breathed his last at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

The actor had been undergoing treatment for a few days and his condition subsequently deteriorated. Congratulating his passing, actor Ajay Devgn wrote: “Sir brought a lot of gravity to the roles he tried out. He always stood tall. I was lucky enough to share some screen time with him. . His passing is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family.”

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of seriousness to the roles he tried out. He always stood straight. I had the chance to share some screen time with him. His death is very sad. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family Shanti

Actor Aly Goni took to Twitter and expressed his condolences over his passing. “God rest your soul, sir,” he wrote.

Aly Goni November 23, 2022

Gokhale has starred in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starring ‘Agneepath’ and 1999 film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Vikram has also done considerable work in Marathi cinema. In 2010, he even received the National Award for Best Actor in Marathi Film Anumati. He also made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat.

On TV, he has worked on popular shows like Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Alpviraam, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Sanjeevni, Indradhanush.

The veteran actor made his Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s star Parwana in 1971. Vikram Gokhale was last seen in Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani’s star Nikamma which was released theatrically. in June this year.