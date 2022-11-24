Entertainment
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 82, Ajay Devgn mourns his loss | People News
New Delhi: Veteran film, TV and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has died after a long illness at the age of 82. The actor was in critical condition for the past few days and breathed his last at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.
The actor had been undergoing treatment for a few days and his condition subsequently deteriorated. Congratulating his passing, actor Ajay Devgn wrote: “Sir brought a lot of gravity to the roles he tried out. He always stood tall. I was lucky enough to share some screen time with him. . His passing is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family.”
Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of seriousness to the roles he tried out. He always stood straight. I had the chance to share some screen time with him. His death is very sad. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.
Condolences to his family Shanti pic.twitter.com/8oAWP2zBjm
Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 23, 2022
Actor Aly Goni took to Twitter and expressed his condolences over his passing. “God rest your soul, sir,” he wrote.
God rest your soul sir #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/fk4nEOQESE
Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) Free Mp3 Download November 23, 2022
Gokhale has starred in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starring ‘Agneepath’ and 1999 film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Vikram has also done considerable work in Marathi cinema. In 2010, he even received the National Award for Best Actor in Marathi Film Anumati. He also made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat.
On TV, he has worked on popular shows like Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Alpviraam, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Sanjeevni, Indradhanush.
The veteran actor made his Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s star Parwana in 1971. Vikram Gokhale was last seen in Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani’s star Nikamma which was released theatrically. in June this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/people/breaking-veteran-actor-vikram-gokhale-passes-away-at-82-2539360.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya in Tora
- Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 82, Ajay Devgn mourns his loss | People News
- Trudeau explains what Chinese interference he discussed with Xi Jinping at the G20
- Indonesia struggles to deliver aid to quake survivors as relief efforts continue
- KRK claims Arjun Kapoor is Bollywood’s biggest flop according to survey, calls Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Wala
- US stock investors will have a shortened vacation week
- Polish tennischef denies allegations of abuse by MPs
- “He wanted Ukraine to withdraw”
- Natural Wonder: A Carnegie Artist Inspired by Scientific Illustrations | Entertainment
- Hear from the couple who gave birth to twins from 30-year-old frozen embryos
- Reviews | Trump can’t quit the Victims Act
- US sanctions Iranian officials in crackdown on protests | Protests News