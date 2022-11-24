Social media influencer renting Hollywood Hills home attacked in home invasion





HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A social media influencer is recovering after being whipped in a home burglary in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning in which thieves got away with around $1 million worth of high-end jewelry. The crime was reported around 3 a.m. at a residence in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Nour Atta, known as Foods on social networksspoke to Eyewitness News after the violent attack and said he was originally from New York and rented the house as Airbnb. Atta, who now has visible injuries to his face and forehead, said one of the suspects attacked him. “I think a kick was thrown and punches and all that good stuff,” he said. Police said up to four armed, masked intruders broke in while Atta and others slept. “They had a gun, obviously, a few guns they had. I was still sleeping when they came in and that’s when it happened,” Atta said, adding that he had recently gone shopping . “A few watches, Richard Mille, Patek, Cuban necklaces, probably like $100,000 worth of clothes because I went shopping yesterday,” Atta said. The suspects fled after the robbery and remained at large. No description of the thieves or their vehicle was immediately available. Police are now investigating to see if it may have been a home theft. Meanwhile, neighbors say they are shaken by the violent attack. “We had a burglary a week ago. There was a helicopter that came out in the middle of the night, so yeah, it’s scary,” said one resident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD. Do you want to read this article in Spanish? Click here

