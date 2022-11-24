Vikram Gokhale no more: 7 lesser known facts about the veteran actor you need to know





Vikram Gokhale, the veteran theater and film actor has died at the age of 77 after a long illness. The lead actor, who is best known for his illustrious filmography in Marathi and Hindi cinema, was admitted to a private hospital in Pune within the past 15 days. According to the latest updates, Vikram Gokhale’s mortal remains will be taken to Balgandharva Sabhagruha in Pune on Thursday morning where friends and family will pay their last respects to the actor. Here we present to you 7 lesser known facts about Vikram Gokhale that you need to know. Looked… Chandrakant Gokhale’s son Vikram Gokhale is the son of veteran actor Chandrakant Gokhale. Her father, who is one of the most beloved actors in Marathi cinema, is best known for his illustrious work in theater and film. Chandrakant Gokhale, who was also a well-known singer, was the son of Kamlabhai Gokhale – the very first child actress in the Indian film industry. The theatrical career of Vikram Gokhale The veteran actor launched his acting career with Marathi plays in the 1960s. Although he later established himself as a prominent face in Marathi and Hindi cinema, Vikram Gokhale continued his acting career until 2016. He announced his retirement from stage performances in 2016, due to a sore throat. The beginnings of Bollywood Vikram Gokhale became a busy actor in Marathi cinema in his early twenties before making his debut in Hindi cinema. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Amitabh Bachchan Parwana in 1971. He later appeared in many famous films including Agneepath, Khuda Gawah, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and others. He was last seen in the recently released family artist, Nikamma. Vikram Gokhale’s bond with Amitabh Bachchan It was Amitabh Bachchan who helped Vikram Gokhale in his early days in Bollywood where he struggled a lot. Later in the late 1990s, the legendary superstar personally wrote a letter to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi when he learned that Gokhale was going through a financial crisis and struggling to find accommodation in mumbai. The duo have shared a warm friendship for over 55 years. The National Film Award and his directorial debut The veteran actor made his long-awaited directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat which was released in theaters in 2010. Vikram Gokhale won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati which was released in 2013 . . Sangeet Natak Academy Laureate In 2011, Vikram Gokhale received the Sangeet Natak Academy Award which is the highest honor dedicated to theater artists in the country, for his contribution to Marathi theatre. The theater academy, career in real estate and social work Vikram Gokhale ran an acting academy in Pune before falling ill. He was also active in the real estate business and owned a business named Sujata Farms in Pune where he had been living for a few years. He was also a social activist and ran a charity that helped needy children and disabled soldiers. Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and their two daughters. The veteran actor’s last rites are set to take place in Pune on November 24, Thursday. An official announcement on this should be released very soon. ALSO READ: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has died

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/vikram-gokhale-no-more-7-lesser-known-facts-about-the-veteran-actor-you-must-know-1200323 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

