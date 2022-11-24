Entertainment
‘Fabelmans’ lets Spielberg show how he became Hollywood’s Golden Boy
You can’t fault Steven Spielberg for turning the camera on himself at this point in his career.
The 75-year-old legend behind ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, ‘Jaws’, ‘ET The Extra-Terrestrial’ and ‘Lincoln’ has earned the right to be lenient, especially when it comes to a glimpse of his creative process.
“The Fabelmans,” loosely based on Spielberg’s formative years, finds him sharing the joys and sorrows of a cinematic life.
The story is as approachable, and wise, as one would expect of the Oscar-winning actor, a top-notch populist. It’s a shame that some of the rhythms of the storytelling turn out to be painfully familiar.
Young Sam Fabelman (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord and, later, Gabrielle LaBelle) became obsessed with movies at an early age. Give credit to “The Greatest Show on Earth,” the 1952 drama that lit the boy’s fire for storytelling.
Or consider Sam’s parents. Dad (Paul Dano) breaks down mechanical issues for his son to absorb, while mom (Michelle Williams) is a natural ham. These distinct characters coalesce into Sam, driving him to make movies featuring friends and family.
These films may be crude, but we see glimpses of directorial genius to come.
RELATED: “BLOCKBUSTER” REVEALS FATEFUL SPIELBERG-LUCAS BOND
“The Fabelmans” begins with Spielberg in “Always” mode, and that’s not a compliment. Life at the Fabelmans’ home is cheerful and lighthearted, with mom folding paper tablecloths to top each homemade meal.
Even Sam’s extended family, including an aunt with little love for her mother, can’t bring much tension to these sequences.
Spielberg, who co-wrote the screenplay with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, sets the dramatic table, but it’s still a storytelling error. We soon see that Sam’s parents aren’t happy together, to quote a beloved 60s song. “Uncle” Bennie (Seth Rogen) is a constant presence in their lives, and he may hold the key to Mom’s restless spirit.
We’ve seen divorce play a supporting role in Spielberg’s movies, including “ET” and “War of the Worlds.” “The Fabelmans” is more concerned with Sam’s artistic evolution, and sometimes that plays out like a mistake.
This story needs more friction, and it takes forever to happen.
Some of this conflict occurs later in the film, when anti-Semitism and bullying are brought together. Teenage Sam struggles to fit in at his new California school, his parents’ bickering never far from his mind.
The sequences, while suitably framed, seem almost beneath the story in question. We have seen on-screen bullying countless times. What we haven’t seen, to paraphrase one trade magazine’s take on “The Fabelmans,” is an origin story quite like this.
Spielberg’s vision is often distinctive, as memorable as any modern-day stylist. “The Fabelmans” is more conventional in spirit, and that’s disappointing. Perhaps he wanted to keep the focus on his family and how life led him down an artistic path.
Still, some stunning visuals might have reminded us, halfway through the film, why Spielberg is such a consistent performer.
This season’s “Empire of Light” pays homage to the cinematic experience, right down to the fetish images of spotlights in action. “The Fabelmans” proves much more effective for a similar purpose.
A key sequence in the third act shows the power of storytelling, the ability to shape stories in ways that even the artist cannot always explain.
Neither Spielberg nor his alter ego can explain the artistic process or even the results. They just… happened. “The Fabelmans” is what Spielberg can do to help us understand the “how” in this question.
Hit or miss: “The Fabelmans” begins slowly but turns into a personal and loving ode to cinema and family ties.
