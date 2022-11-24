Bollywood artist quietly deletes tweet after being called out by netizens even as she receives support from ‘liberals’





Bollywood artist Richa Chadha was called out by netizens for the ‘Galwan’ jibe on the Indian Army on Wednesday. Chadha, while reacting to a statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi that the Indian Armed Forces are ready to take over the POK and are awaiting government orders, sarcastically said “Galwan says hello” . It should be noted that in June 2020, Indian soldiers had a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley which left 20 Indian soldiers dead. Several Chinese soldiers also died in the hours-long standoff, but China has never revealed the exact number of soldiers it lost in the fight. Since that clash which cost many lives on both sides, there has been a tense ceasefire in Ladakh between the two Asian giants, even though the two countries have nearly 60,000 troops each and advanced weapons deployed. In the region. Shortly after Chadha’s deplorable comment, she was called out to by netizens who found her to be in bad taste. Ambushed with clubs wrapped in barbed wire, attacked with iron rods, 20 of the bravest Indians held their ground, until they were engulfed by the freezing Galwan River, but not before shot down 45 intruders. Don’t let your hatred for Modi turn into hatred for India. https://t.co/zfFagxnz1X — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 24, 2022 Scientist and columnist Anand Ranganathan has highlighted how the Indian soldier bravely stood his ground and defended Indian soil against intruders. Why don’t you yourself go and convey the message to our Indian army? Ek din in guzaro #Galwan me ma’am!!

Shame on you #RichaChadha https://t.co/cRcdiHSAtn pic.twitter.com/iIwVrYB245 — TrueLibra (@Mansi1253) November 24, 2022 Another Twitter user asked him to spend a day in Galwan before making such jokes about the Indian Army. Indian army say hello https://t.co/LPTDLw5Kk4 pic.twitter.com/6g5X2OMgvW — Walter (@KiloBatmaan) November 23, 2022 Another Twitter user replied in her own tone and reminded her of how the brave soldiers had killed 45 Chinese soldiers, something China has long refused to acknowledge. However, she was also hailed for being ‘brave’ and ‘bold’ for insulting the Indian military by Congress leaders and other ‘liberals’. To install Gutsy girl. Not Bholi but Punjaban Sherni. — Mandeep Singh Bajwa (@MandeepBajwa) November 24, 2022 According to his Twitter profile, Mandeep Bajwa is a “military affairs” columnist and a member of Congress. There is absolutely NOTHING wrong with what Richa said here. 20 Indian soldiers died in Galwan trying to fight off Chinese aggression and to this day the Indian territory of the Galwan Valley is under Chinese control. We haven’t heard any of the defense chiefs challenge the Chinese. —Jas Oberoi | (@iJasOberoi) November 24, 2022 NewsLaundry columnist Jaspreet Oberoi also said there was nothing wrong with what she said. Few headlines are repeated each time the electoral vote takes place:

1: We will resume POK soon.

2: Indian Intelligence killed Dawood (umpteenth time) in a covert operation.

3: India got custody of Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi etc, they will be brought back soon. — Sanjeev Goyal (@sanjeev_goyal) November 23, 2022 Sanjeev Goyal, a pro-AAP Twitter user, also joined Chadha in mocking the Indian military. However, shortly after being called, Chadha deleted her tweet and protected her Twitter account. It is not yet clear if she apologized for making fun of the Indian military or if she quietly deleted the tweet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/11/richa-chadha-galwan-jibe-befitting-reply-congress-supporters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos