Bollywood films Monica, O My Darling and Drishyam 2 once again spotlight Japanese author Keigo Higashino, the master of mystery novels
Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao in Monica, O My Darling by Vasan Bala.
Two Bollywood thrillers completed my week at the cinema: the first (Vasan Balas Netflix filmMonica, oh my darling) nonchalantly brilliant, the other (Abhishek PathaksDrishyam 2now in theaters) uneven but still engrossing.
Monica, oh my darling, with Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao, represented an exuberant convergence of the very old and the very new; as he referenced films by old masters like Hitchcock and De Sica, his chosen voice is gleefully breathlessly postmodern, switching between heartfelt and ironic modes with practical ease. Almost all of the characters in the film (many of whom work in a robotics company) have no moral qualms. In the best black tradition, they are ruthlessly focused on achieving their chosen goals, and the audience’s allegiance is tested throughout.
Abhishek Pathaks Drishyam 2, based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name by Jeethu Joseph.
Drishyam 2, on the other hand (like the first part, a remake of the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal) begins quietly before gaining momentum just before the halfway point and ending on a triumphant note. Ajay Devgns Vijay Salgaonkar, the man who successfully defended his family against murder charges last time out, is now older, perhaps a little world-weary. But the mix of its deceptively simple, paired with a focus on detail, remains as entertaining as ever. And the film even finds a way to add new dimensions to Salgaonkars movie-going hijinks, which were such an important part of the original film’s puzzle.
Japanese writer Keigo Higashino
Readers of mystery novels will recognize the connection between Monica, oh my darlingand the 2015 Drishyam they are both based on stories by Keigo Higashino, the prolific 64-year-old Japanese writer. Drishyamis loosely based on the novelThe devotion of suspect X(translated by Alexander O. Smith, 2011).
Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph.
Jeethu Joseph, the director and screenwriter of the original Malayalam has denied the connection in the past, but the similarities in the basic concept of one man’s devotion leading to the creation of an incredibly elaborate alibi are undeniable. Likewise, Monica, oh my darlingis based on Higashinos Burtasu no Shinza novel not yet translated (the title means The Heart of Brutus).
Keigo Higashino’s Japanese thriller The Devotion of Suspect X is widely considered the inspiration for the Drishyam films.
Higashinos books have become globally popular over the past decade, selling millions of copies. Not only is he one of the most popular writers in Japan (as well as in Korea, where he is perhaps the most widely read foreign author), but English translations have boosted his celebrity status around the world. . His books are renowned for their psychological acumen, informed by old-school Japanese values of honor and bravery, especially when these conflict with the motivations of the contemporary world.
Inside the mystery
Kareena Kapoor Khan will headline the official Netflix Indias adaptation of Keigo Higashinos’ The Devotion of Suspect X, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma also starring. | Photo credit: special arrangement
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the world of Higashinos is the fact that most of its culprits are ordinary people who end up committing acts of shocking violence. They are by no means hardened criminals or sociopaths with an array of neuroses and insecurities. Instead, Higashino is invested in specific sets of circumstances that push ordinary people against the wall, until they feel like murder is their only path to salvation.
Like Agatha Christie, Higashino is perpetually interested in the constraints of a given mystery: the locked room, the shared password, the closed loops of information presented by small groups of friends and family. This gives his novels an added tension as the reader constantly watches each of the characters.
Both Monica, oh my darlingand the Drishyamthe films are based on stories that have also been adapted into Japanese films; clearly, the source material is irresistible to creators everywhere.
Earlier this year, Netflix India announced that Kareena Kapoor Khan would direct its official adaptation of The devotion of suspect X. With the likes of Jaideep Ahlawat joining her, this could be another Higashino winner in 2023.
The writer and journalist is working on his first non-fiction book.
