Vikram Gokhale health update: Actor criticizes and switched to ventilator, hospital shares after death prank





Image source: TWITTER Vikram Gokhale Vikram Gokhale health update: In the early hours of Thursday, reports of the veteran Bollywood and Marathi scene, movies and the death of TV actor Vikram Gokhale surfaced online. Several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others have taken to Twitter to express their condolences. However, some time later, news agencies ANI and PTI reported that the actor was alive. The 77-year-old veteran actor is said to be on life support and in critical condition. “He is still in critical condition and on life support and has not died yet. Keep praying for him,” ANI quoted Gokhale’s daughter as saying. PTI, on the other hand, shared that the actor was admitted to intensive care at a hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated, confirming that his condition was critical. Hospital shares health update An official statement from Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital on Vikram Gokhale’s health has been released in the media. “A meeting between the family of renowned actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale and the attending physicians was held at 10:00 a.m. and this is the official press release from the hospital. The noted actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale is on life support He is alive and well and is being treated in an intensive care unit. Every effort is being made for his recovery. The news that he is deeply comatose and unresponsive is completely untrue. We will update his state of health in case of need (sic).” Son of prominent Marathi theater and film actor, Chandrakhant Gokhale, some of Gokhale’s major Bollywood films are Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (1999), where he was the father maestro of music by Aishwarya Rai, “Hey Ram” by Kamal Haasan. 2001), as Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” (2007) and in Priyadarshan’s rib tickler “De Dana Dan” (2009) and many others. Donning the director’s hat in 2010 with the Marathi film “Aaghaat”, he won the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his Marathi film “Anumati”. He also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his acting in theatre. Some of the actor’s other notable works include ‘Mission Mangal’, ‘Hichki’, ‘Aiyaari’, ‘Bang Bang! and “Agneepath,” among others. He was last seen in ‘Nikamma’ alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film was released in theaters in June this year. Don’t miss these: Richa Chadha apologizes for Galwan’s controversial tweet after backlash; read the full statement Ranbir Kapoor’s Bloodstained Photos Go Viral As BTS Photos Of Animal Sets Are Leaked Online Latest entertainment news

