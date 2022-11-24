Opinion: He killed Hollywood films about women. But he couldn’t bury this one

Editor’s note: Jill Filipovic is a New York-based journalist and author of the book OK Boomer, Let’s Talk: How My Generation Was Left Behind. Am here on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this comment are his own. See more opinion on CNN.





Once upon a time, Rebecca Solnit wrote in a lyrical chronicle: There was a man who took care of the stories. He decided that certain stories would be born, expensive and glamorous stories that would cost more than a hundred minimum wage earners could do in a hundred years, stories filmed with the skill of more than hundreds spent to slip like dreams in the minds. millions and making money, and he made money and the money gave him more power over more stories.

She continued: There were other stories that he decided to die for. These were the stories women could tell about what he had done to them, and he determined that no one should hear them, or if they heard them, they shouldn’t believe them or if they believed them, it shouldn’t have mattered.

The stories about America’s most famous storyteller have now been told and retold. Since New York Times and the new yorker news broke of Harvey Weinstein’s serial assault and harassment, the list of men publicly charged with abusing women swelled beyond memory.

#MeToo remains an ongoing movement, even if it has slowed down. And two new films, She Said and Women Talking, provide important cornerstones to what has been a very vocal, if incomplete, revolution. Both are stories about the power of women speaking out and, most importantly, they are stories brought to the big screen by women, telling the stories that women journalists told for the first time, that other women told them.

These are films made by women. And they’re a reversal of what made men like Weinstein so harmful: Weinstein wasn’t just a powerful man, he was a man who, as Solnit writes, held the power to tell us stories about ourselves- themselves, to determine which stories mattered, which stories to be definitional, universal, valuable.

His misogyny wasn’t just an interpersonal flaw; it meant something that a man who treated women with violence, coercion and contempt was also a man who shaped the cultural products that help us metabolize our histories, refine our principles and understand ourselves.

And Weinstein was not alone. The list of men in media, publishing, entertainment and politics who have been accused in #MeToo includes the names of the world’s top newspapers, magazines and TV stations that have shaped our understanding of men, women, of American politics and what it means to be human.

By hearing these individual accounts, not only were we learning about individual offenses, but we were getting a glimpse for the first time of the matrix we all lived in, journalist Rebecca Traister wrote for New York magazines. The cut in 2017. We see that the men who have had the power to abuse women’s bodies and psyches throughout their careers are also, in many cases, responsible for our political and cultural histories. How gratifying, then, to see at least some of these stories reclaimed.

She Said tells a now-familiar story, but with the drama and urgency of any great journalism movie (think All the Presidents Men or Spotlight). Directed by Maria Schrader, it dramatizes the stripping of the Weinstein story by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, played by Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan. Above all, the film emphasizes the bravery of the women who spoke with Kantor and Twohey as much as the tenacity of the two journalists.

Women Talking is a breathtaking and haunting film based on the bestselling 2018 novel by Miriam Toews, itself inspired by a story from 2013 by journalist Jean Friedman-Rudovsky in Vice, who reported on a series of phantom rapes in a Mennonite community in Bolivia how the rapes seemed impossible to understand in the island, patriarchal community in which they occurred; how this same insular and patriarchal community, with its taboos around sex and sexual violence and its demand for female obedience, allowed the attacks to continue for years and left women and girls to suffer in silence; how women and children were told to forgive and move on.

Neither Women Talking the Novel nor Women Talking the Movie is about the role of journalists, and both are fictionalized accounts of a true story. But both are trying to do the same job that Friedman-Rudovsky did in his initial reporting: Telling the story through the eyes and experiences of the women who lived it. And that means emphasizing that the power of this story is not in the horrific attacks, but in what followed, when the women came together, spoke out and collectively decided that they weren’t the crazy ones and that something had to change.

Sound familiar?

Already, too many casual observers see the less-than-blockbuster reception of She Said, which made only $2.2 million on its opening weekend after $30 million in production costs, as proof of something. The death knell of #MeToo? A reaction against feminism? Tired of those now well-rehearsed stories of mean men and vulnerable women who have become victorious?

Even Weinstein himself got into it. His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, says Variety that this story has been told over and over again over the past five years and it’s clear there wasn’t much to pay to see it here. Harvey, the film’s producer and distributor, would have known.

But Harvey, the film’s producer and distributor, is currently in jail. And the real story of She Said, Women Talking and other films where women take over the narrative and are the central characters as victims, heroes, sometimes villains, is not whether each of them must be extremely popular to point out something important.

It’s that these stories come to life, that they’re told and retold as many times and in as many formats as the issues they describe shape the real lives of women. It’s that women’s experiences are increasingly seen as fodder for dramas and told through a female gaze, with women shaping the plots and directing the scenes.

It’s that hopefully one day the stories women tell about our lives won’t be sequestered as a topic of special interest, with a single movie success or lack thereof supposed to make or break a genre, but rather Treated as Men’s Lives: Captured in all their knots, the magnificent parts and the monstrous parts, told not just as women’s stories, but as essential and universal human stories.