Entertainment
Opinion: He killed Hollywood films about women. But he couldn’t bury this one
Editor’s note: Jill Filipovic is a New York-based journalist and author of the book OK Boomer, Let’s Talk: How My Generation Was Left Behind. Am here on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this comment are his own. See more opinion on CNN.
CNN
—
Once upon a time, Rebecca Solnit wrote in a lyrical chronicle: There was a man who took care of the stories. He decided that certain stories would be born, expensive and glamorous stories that would cost more than a hundred minimum wage earners could do in a hundred years, stories filmed with the skill of more than hundreds spent to slip like dreams in the minds. millions and making money, and he made money and the money gave him more power over more stories.
She continued: There were other stories that he decided to die for. These were the stories women could tell about what he had done to them, and he determined that no one should hear them, or if they heard them, they shouldn’t believe them or if they believed them, it shouldn’t have mattered.
The stories about America’s most famous storyteller have now been told and retold. Since New York Times and the new yorker news broke of Harvey Weinstein’s serial assault and harassment, the list of men publicly charged with abusing women swelled beyond memory.
#MeToo remains an ongoing movement, even if it has slowed down. And two new films, She Said and Women Talking, provide important cornerstones to what has been a very vocal, if incomplete, revolution. Both are stories about the power of women speaking out and, most importantly, they are stories brought to the big screen by women, telling the stories that women journalists told for the first time, that other women told them.
These are films made by women. And they’re a reversal of what made men like Weinstein so harmful: Weinstein wasn’t just a powerful man, he was a man who, as Solnit writes, held the power to tell us stories about ourselves- themselves, to determine which stories mattered, which stories to be definitional, universal, valuable.
His misogyny wasn’t just an interpersonal flaw; it meant something that a man who treated women with violence, coercion and contempt was also a man who shaped the cultural products that help us metabolize our histories, refine our principles and understand ourselves.
And Weinstein was not alone. The list of men in media, publishing, entertainment and politics who have been accused in #MeToo includes the names of the world’s top newspapers, magazines and TV stations that have shaped our understanding of men, women, of American politics and what it means to be human.
By hearing these individual accounts, not only were we learning about individual offenses, but we were getting a glimpse for the first time of the matrix we all lived in, journalist Rebecca Traister wrote for New York magazines. The cut in 2017. We see that the men who have had the power to abuse women’s bodies and psyches throughout their careers are also, in many cases, responsible for our political and cultural histories. How gratifying, then, to see at least some of these stories reclaimed.
She Said tells a now-familiar story, but with the drama and urgency of any great journalism movie (think All the Presidents Men or Spotlight). Directed by Maria Schrader, it dramatizes the stripping of the Weinstein story by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, played by Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan. Above all, the film emphasizes the bravery of the women who spoke with Kantor and Twohey as much as the tenacity of the two journalists.
Women Talking is a breathtaking and haunting film based on the bestselling 2018 novel by Miriam Toews, itself inspired by a story from 2013 by journalist Jean Friedman-Rudovsky in Vice, who reported on a series of phantom rapes in a Mennonite community in Bolivia how the rapes seemed impossible to understand in the island, patriarchal community in which they occurred; how this same insular and patriarchal community, with its taboos around sex and sexual violence and its demand for female obedience, allowed the attacks to continue for years and left women and girls to suffer in silence; how women and children were told to forgive and move on.
Neither Women Talking the Novel nor Women Talking the Movie is about the role of journalists, and both are fictionalized accounts of a true story. But both are trying to do the same job that Friedman-Rudovsky did in his initial reporting: Telling the story through the eyes and experiences of the women who lived it. And that means emphasizing that the power of this story is not in the horrific attacks, but in what followed, when the women came together, spoke out and collectively decided that they weren’t the crazy ones and that something had to change.
Sound familiar?
Already, too many casual observers see the less-than-blockbuster reception of She Said, which made only $2.2 million on its opening weekend after $30 million in production costs, as proof of something. The death knell of #MeToo? A reaction against feminism? Tired of those now well-rehearsed stories of mean men and vulnerable women who have become victorious?
Even Weinstein himself got into it. His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, says Variety that this story has been told over and over again over the past five years and it’s clear there wasn’t much to pay to see it here. Harvey, the film’s producer and distributor, would have known.
But Harvey, the film’s producer and distributor, is currently in jail. And the real story of She Said, Women Talking and other films where women take over the narrative and are the central characters as victims, heroes, sometimes villains, is not whether each of them must be extremely popular to point out something important.
It’s that these stories come to life, that they’re told and retold as many times and in as many formats as the issues they describe shape the real lives of women. It’s that women’s experiences are increasingly seen as fodder for dramas and told through a female gaze, with women shaping the plots and directing the scenes.
It’s that hopefully one day the stories women tell about our lives won’t be sequestered as a topic of special interest, with a single movie success or lack thereof supposed to make or break a genre, but rather Treated as Men’s Lives: Captured in all their knots, the magnificent parts and the monstrous parts, told not just as women’s stories, but as essential and universal human stories.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/23/opinions/women-hollywood-movies-harvey-weinstein-metoo-filipovic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opinion: He killed Hollywood films about women. But he couldn’t bury this one
- Aftershocks and heavy rain hamper earthquake rescuers in Indonesia
- How not to be a character in a bad fashion movie
- Who is Lieutenant General Asim Munir, the next head of the Pakistani army?
- PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda on Karnataka tour, says BSY
- It’s the Guns: A Violent Week in a Deadly Year Sparks Familiar American Responses | Gun control in the United States
- Vikram Gokhale health update: Actor criticizes and switched to ventilator, hospital shares after death prank
- Joseph’s pace and Holder’s hands give the West Indies the upper hand
- Donald Trump also misses Xi in China. It’s not just Putin.
- Bollywood films Monica, O My Darling and Drishyam 2 once again spotlight Japanese author Keigo Higashino, the master of mystery novels
- Sabah uses technology and innovation to solve problems
- Floral Print Shirts for Men: Top Picks | Most Wanted Products