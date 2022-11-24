Lawyer Vineet Jindal sues Bollywood actor Richa Chadha over his controversial Twitter post





Richa Chadha’s controversial deleted tweet. New Delhi: A complaint was filed with the Delhi Police against Richa Chadha by Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal on Thursday. The lawyer wrote in his complaint that “Richa Chadha made fun of the whole Indian army and the sacrifice they made”. Actor Richa Chadha deleted a highly controversial Twitter tweet today following massive outcry over a comment that appeared to poke fun at a senior army commander’s statement on reclaiming Kashmir from the Pakistan (PoK) with a reference to the 2020 Galwan confrontation with Chinese troops. Richa Chadha took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Galwan says hello to you,” the complaint reads. Lawyer Vineet Jindal mentioned that the complaint relates to “the recent derogatory tweet by Richa Chadha on the declaration of the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army Northern Command “that they are ready to take over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” . Lawyer Jindal’s complaint further stated that “Richa Chadha used this incident, where Indian soldiers fought with the Chinese army without any weapons, and managed to push them back, to make fun of them. She mocks the sacrifice of our soldiers in the Galwan Valley which is disgraceful and disgraceful.” “This statement by Richa Chadha is a disregard for the entire Indian Army and for the sacrifice of Indian soldiers who died at Galwan for the country. The statement is provocative in nature and intends to commit public misdeeds and shows his lack of respect for the Indian Army,” the lawyer said. Vineet Jindal wrote in her complaint. Lawyer Vineet Jindal also wrote that “Richa Chadha has committed offenses under Section 126, 505 of the ICC”. The lawyer also urged the Delhi Police ‘to file an FIR against her, pursue strict legal action and arrest her’. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha demanded an apology for her controversial tweet, she said on Twitter, “I apologize and also say it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious role.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/advocate-vineet-jindal-files-complaint-against-bollywood-actor-richa-chadha-for-her-controversial-twitter-post-article-95734117 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

