Photo Update: November 21, 2022 Universal Studios Hollywood





Welcome to the November photo update around CityWalk and Universal Studios Hollywood. This month, we're focusing on the various holiday preparations underway around the park for the upcoming festivities. Building the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen and Super Nintendo World has also seen some exciting new updates.

Super Nintendo world builder

Holidays 2022

A little of this, a little of that The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen signage has finally been installed! The gears on the signage turn and we can also see a sign that says Food and Spirits as well as another that says Candy Smith. It’s really exciting to see all the details of the exterior coming together as well. The Grinchmas store is now open at CityWalk! Located between Lids and Menchies Frozen Yogurt, the store offers Grinchmas merchandise as well as other toys. The huge Christmas tree in front of the Universal Cinema is back on CityWalk! Garlands and wreaths have been placed in CityWalk. Bowser’s head can now be seen in the front of the castle, and more details in the surrounding area are being finalized. Scaffolding was also placed around the dome in front of the castle and additional decorations such as coin blocks were also installed. There is so much festive spirit that the park is getting ready for the holidays. We can see garlands with colored balls, wreaths, poinsettias and creatively decorated Christmas trees! The Christmas tree located in the Jurassic World area decorated with pterodactyls is back in the Lower Lot next to Isla Nu-Bar. We even got a glimpse of the tree inside Universal Plaza as they prepare for the Grinchmas celebration. The Minions are all ready for the holidays! The Christmas tree with Minion balls is back next to the Minion Cafe and the tree decoration is truly one of a kind! Our favorite Minions can be seen on posters along the cafe walls, perhaps causing a bit of chaos. The Holiday Minion Collectible Popcorn Bucket is also back for $28.99 and can be found all over the park. Grinchmas merchandise is back and can be found in stores both inside the park and on CityWalk. A variety of merchandise ranging from clothing to household items can be purchased. The City Snack Shop located near Universal Plaza serves up holiday treats! For a limited time, you can enjoy treats such as clam chowder or harvest stew in bread bowls. That’ll do it for this month’s photo update. As always, we wish you the best of luck and thank you for following our continued coverage of Universal Parks and Resorts!

