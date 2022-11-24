Did Priyanka Chopra worship Satan for smooth success in Bollywood? The latter explains





Priyanka Chopra, who has become a global star, has recently denied claims that she worships the devil to succeed in her life. Here’s how she reacted to the theory.



Bombay

Priyanka Chopra reacts to conspiracy theories.

By India Today Web Desk: Actress Priyanka Chopra has not only established herself in Bollywood but has also created a niche for herself in the international market with several promising projects. Becoming a global icon comes with many pros and cons and that recently proved true in Priyanka’s case. During one of Priyanka’s podcast interviews, she reacted to claims that she made a pact with Satan to gain fame. PRIYANKA CHOPRA REFUTES DEVIL WORSHIP THEORIES During a new podcast interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress was asked about the conspiracy theory that she was seeking Satan’s help to reach the heights of her success. The Sky is Pink actress laughed off the claims and said, “Horrible!” She added that Shiv Ji would be very angry with me.” After denying such claims, the 40-year-old actress revealed the reason for her success and mentioned that it was the title of Miss World that helped her climb the ladder of success. Elucidating much the same, she said, “I didn’t understand the opportunity it gave me. Suddenly people knew me and wanted to know me. The movies were coming, I didn’t know anything about the way you sign a movie.” PRIYANKA CHOPRA FILMOGRAPHY After her time in Bollywood, the actress starred in the American television show Quantico, followed by several Hollywood films. Currently, she has a bunch of international projects, such as Love Again and the Citadel series. His next show is funded by Russo Brothers and will be released on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. On the other hand, she also has a Bollywood project titled Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Posted on: November 24, 2022

