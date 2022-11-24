Casting Wednesday: meet the cast of the Addams Family Netflix series





Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin Tyler Galpin’s father, Sheriff Donovan Galpin was born and raised in Jericho and always had a problem with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams. The Sheriff is played by Jamie McShane, who also appeared in Sons of Anarchy, missing girl, Expert: Vegas, and Lincoln’s lawyer TV series. Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin Tyler Galpin is the son of Sheriff Donovan Galpin and one of the regular people who live near Nevermore Academy. According executive producer Miles Millar, there’s a lot more to this young barista than meets the eye, Tylers, the ultimate boy-next-door who you discover has a darker past. Tyler is played by Hunter Doohan, who you might recognize from the TV series The truth must be told, Your Honorand Schooled. Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe Percy Hynes White is Xavier Thorpe, a mysterious boy from Nevermore who intrigues Wednesday despite his initial irritation with the opposite sex. Thorpe is a psychic painter who has the ability to literally blow his paintings off the canvas. You might recognize Percy Hynes White from the Netflix series Betweenthe short-lived X-Men series the giftedand the recent reboot of The twilight zone. Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair Emma Myers plays Enid Sinclair, a bubbly and colorful roommate from Wednesday, who also happens to be a werewolf. Although these two seem like unlikely companions, they find they have a lot to learn from each other. Before WednesdayMyers appeared in the original Lifetime movie A taste of Christmas and the original Snapchat series death of night. Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay Bianca Barclay is the queen bee of Nevermore, that is, until Wednesday comes around. Bianca is a powerful mermaid who has the ability to persuade people to do whatever she wants, but she is also hiding family secrets and other struggles. She may be antagonistic towards Wednesday, but Bianca is more than just a stereotypical mean girl. Bianca is played by Joy Sunday, who you might recognize from the film The beta test or the TV series Dear Whites and good problem. Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus Ajax Petropolus is a student at Nevermore and a Gorgon, a creature from Greek mythology who can turn people to stone just by looking at them. Petropolus is played by Georgie Farmer, who also appeared in the Disney series Evermoor and Jason Bourne’s spin-off series walking stone.

