‘Not passed yet’: Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale’s daughter and doctor dismiss rumors of his death – Reuters





However, the actor is in “critical” condition and is suffering from “multiple organ failure” according to his wife, Vrishali Gokhale. Photo: @ajaydevgn/Twitter By agencies Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 07:39 Last update: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 11:35 AM Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale is still in critical condition and is on life support. Dr Dhananjay Kelkar from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment has denied rumors of the actor’s death. “That’s not true,” he said. Vikram Gokhale’s daughter Neha also confirmed this and told ANI: “He is still in critical condition and on life support and has not died yet. Keep praying for him.” However, the actor is suffering from “multi-organ failure”, explained his wife, Vrishali Gokhale. “Mr. Vikram Gokhale has been in critical condition for the past 24 hours. Doctors are doing their best. He is not responding to treatment as expected,” she said. “Doctors are doing their best, but there are several complications. We will keep you posted on further medical updates,” Rajesh Damle, a family friend, told reporters. “I appeal to everyone not to believe or spread rumors about their health.” In the early hours of Thursday, news of the veteran actor’s demise surfaced on social media after which several Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni and Jaaved Jaafery among others addressed to Twitter to express their condolences. READ ALSO : Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn wrote: “Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravity to the roles he tried. He always held himself straight. I was blessed to share some screen time with him. His passing is very sad. I pray for May his soul find eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family. Shanti. Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted, “Saddened to hear of the passing of veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji… Heartfelt condolences to his family… Om Shanti.” The actor made his film debut in 1971 at the age of 26, starring in Amitabh Bachchan Parwana. With a career spanning over 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films including Agneepath (1990) with Amitabh Bachchan, and Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam (1999), with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In 2010, Gokhale received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in Marathi Film Anumatis. With Marathi film hahahahe also made his directorial debut. Other notable works of the actor include Mission Mangal, hiccups, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, By Dana Danand Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He was last seen in a Marathi film named Godavari.

