For Vogue Boss Anna Wintour, Bollywood stars put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion





Celebrities photographed on the red carpet. New Delhi: Wednesday witnessed a major fashion event in Mumbai and not just any event, the Vogue Force of Fashion event which was attended by fashion icon and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The Bollywood stars, unsurprisingly, clearly got the memo and were impressed with their clothing choices. The dress code for the event changed from ultra glam to Haute. The men, in particular, surprised us with their not-so-basic red carpet looks (Example – Ayushmann Khurrana and Vijay Varma). Masaba Gupta, Mira Rajput and Manushi Chhillar added a touch of desi to their outfits and they killed. The color palette was obviously named by black and Valentino pink which has overshadowed all fashion galas lately – from the runways to the red carpet. Without further ado, discover the photos of the event here. Welcome to India, Anna Wintour. The fashion icon posed for the cameras. Anna Wintour on the red carpet. Anna Wintour on the red carpet. Tamannaah Bhatia looked glam in a Manish Malhotra number. Tamannaah on the red carpet. Mira Rajput was a desi girl in a peahoo sari. We like. Mira Rajput on the red carpet. Sari, ruffles and gloves, what’s not to like about Manushi Chhillar’s look? The outfit was designed by Sabyasachi (the signature belt revealed it). Manushi Chhillar on the red carpet. Besides black, Valentino pink was a popular choice for most celebrities. Aditi Rao Hydari was quite a vision in a Payal Khandwala outfit. Aditi Rao Hydari on the red carpet. Sorry everyone, but Masaba Gupta stole the show with his statement sari (literally). She too opted for the popular pink shade for her sari and the text on it said, “Where is the Masaba print.” Masaba Gupta on the red carpet. Shibani Dandekar rocked this winter look in Mumbai. She paired a Vetements dress with a Balenciaga bag and boots. Shibani Dandekar on the red carpet. Gabrielle Demetriades’ outfit is a perfect example of layering done right. Gabriella Demetriades on the red carpet. Vijay Varma’s super cool outfit, from the shelves of Rishta by Arjun Saluja, gave Major Neo some Matrix vibe. Vijay Varma on the red carpet. When An action hero walks the red carpet, heads are sure to turn. Ayushmann Khurrana, represented the Gucci gang. Ayushmann Khurrana on the red carpet. A fashion event without the famous stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania? Is it possible? Anaita Shroff Adajania on the red carpet. Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra represented the designer section. Sabyasachi Mukherjee on the red carpet Manish Malhotra on the red carpet. What’s your favorite red carpet look? Featured Video of the Day The airport diaries of Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Suniel Shetty

