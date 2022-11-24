Telugu Meet Cute anthology: Siblings, actor-producer Nani and director Deepthi discuss their journey from TV remote fight to collaborating on a project

Deepthi Ganta first heard the term Meet Cute in the 2006 Hollywood movie Vacations, in a conversation between the characters played by Kate Winslet and Eli Wallach. The memory remained. Years later, when she wrote a series of five short, conversational stories about urban romance, she thought it would be an appropriate title. She shares the scripts with her actor-producer brother Nani who encourages her to direct them. The journey resulted in the Telugu anthology Meet cute marking her writer-director debut, produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by Nani, and will air on Sony Liv from November 25.

In this smooth conversation at Nanis’ office in Hyderabad, the siblings reminisce about their love for film. Nani was a fantastic storyteller when we were growing up. If I missed watching a movie, it would tell it with such brilliance that when I finally watch it, the actual movie might not match its storytelling style, Deepthi recalls.

She watched Telugu and Hindi movies while he queued for the massive Telugu movies at the Satyam Theatre, Ameerpet. Basically, she was good at studying and loved movies; I was bad in studies and I loved the cinema, says Nani. At home, they fought over television content and the remote control paid the price. Often the remote was taped to be held together; we even knocked off the buttons on the TV and had to operate it using pins.

While he entered the cinema as an assistant director (DA) and then became an actor, she obtained a degree in mechanical engineering, pursued a master’s degree in business and engineering management and landed a corporate position in the United States. United in 2005.

Sathyaraj and Ruhani Sharma in Meet Cute Anthology Story Old is Gold | Photo credit: special arrangement

Short film



Deepthi, who has been a sounding board for Nanis’ ideas, underlines the contrast between them. When he narrates, you can visualize the scenes. I express myself better when I write. I wrote when I needed to process my thoughts; I also wrote short reviews of some of Nanis’ films and he liked to read them. Once, when I was returning from vacation, he suggested that I write a story about a girl. I wrote it and he said it would make a short film.

Deepthi just wrote it, but was encouraged by Nani to direct it. I was due back in the US in four days and had no knowledge of camera angles or shooting divisions. He provided me with all the production help and asked me to give the direction a shot.

Nani participates, I spent time on sets and observed that she had a clear vision of how each scene should appear on screen. She also had the ability to bond with the cast and crew, making them gather around her like family.

The short movie Anaganaga Oka Nanna was released on YouTube in 2019.

The experience reinforced Deepthis’ interest in screenwriting. She searched for screenwriting tools online and read some of the screenplays for Nanis’ films, for example Jersey.

Conversational dramas



The first story of Meet cute title meet the boy flowed from his pelli choopulu live. I romanticized it a lot, hastens to add Deepthi. A fan of feel-good stories, she wrote a conversation-driven story. The pandemic had taken hold and she had started working from home. She spent her after-work hours and her weekends writing. If I revisit a story after a few weeks and still love it, I share it with my husband and with Anju (Nanis marries Anjana Yelavarthy) and then with Nani.

Nanis’ interest was piqued when he read the story The old is golden (starring Sathyaraj and Ruhani Sharma), in which two foreigners waiting for their respective visa appointments at the consulate end up discussing relationship issues. I told him that I would only produce an anthology if I liked all the stories.

Deepthi didn’t want every story to go the boy-meets-girl route. One story traces a chance meeting between a stepmother and a future stepdaughter, another is centered on the meeting of an actress with a young man who is not a star and does not recognize her, etc.

Shiva Kandukuri and Adah Sharma in the Star Struck story in Meet Cute | Photo credit: special arrangement

While reading the stories, Nani says he was curious to know what happens next to the characters. His screenwriting was more professional this time around. I wondered if such a scenario had been submitted to my production company Wallposter Cinema by an aspiring screenwriter or director, would I accept it? The answer was yes.

Even at this point, Deepthi had no intention of leading them. She was content to write. Again, it was Nani who encouraged her to direct. She took a six-month sabbatical and came to India in 2021 to direct Meet cute. She met with the technical team and designed each story to take place in a particular season, with a corresponding color palette.

The Meet Cute Team



The anthology stars Sathyaraj, Rohini Molleti, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya and Raja Chembolu. The team includes cinematographer Vasanth Kumar, music composer Vijay Bulganin, editor Garry BH and production designer Avinash Kolla.



This time, she was more confident on set. Nani reckons I was proud when I saw the final product. I’ve been acting for 14 years and I’ve had my share of appreciation. It feels good when my asa stranger to the industry, has a pleasant surprise in store for us.

A common gripe with anthologies on digital platforms is that one or two episodes stand out, while others fade. Nani and Deepthi hope to have avoided this scenario: the five stories have a similar atmosphere since they are directed by the same director and the same team. We showed the film to different groups of people and asked them for their candid opinions. They picked different favorites but said there was no story they didn’t like.

(Meet Cute will air on Sony Liv from November 25)