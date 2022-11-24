Veteran actor on life support as he remains in critical condition





“Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is still in critical condition and on life support, he is not dead yet. Keep praying for him,” confirms Vikram Gokhale’s daughter. Actor Vikram Gokhale has died Mumbai: Actor Vikram Gokhale, best known for his appearance in Marathi theater and Bollywood films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is hospitalized and remains in critical condition. Doctors have reportedly declined to reveal more information about the 82-year-old actor’s condition. Earlier, some reports claimed that Gokhale passed away. However, in the latest developments, the Gokhales family confirmed that the actor is alive and under the supervision of specialized doctors. “Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is still in critical condition and on life support, he is not dead yet. Keep praying for him,” confirms Vikram Gokhale’s daughter. The 82-year-old actor was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he is currently undergoing treatment, hospital officials told PTI news agency. Many Bollywood locals took to Twitter to pay their respects to the actor after reports of his death. Superstar Ajay Devgan took to Twitter and wrote: “Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravity to the roles he tried out. He always stood straight. I had the chance to share some screen time with him. His death is very sad. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family” Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of seriousness to the roles he tried out. He always stood straight. I had the chance to share some screen time with him. His death is very sad. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family 🙏🕉 Shanti pic.twitter.com/8oAWP2zBjm Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 23, 2022 , #VikramGokhale !

!

! !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jb3jbvnamk Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 23, 2022 May God rest your soul sir 🙏🏼 #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/fk4nEOQESE Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) Free Mp3 Download November 23, 2022 Very sad news… the amazing actor/human being Vikram Gokhale is no more 🙏 remembering the support and love he showed me when we worked together… #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/4Jki2Y8RkQ SB (@suzannebernert) November 23, 2022 Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films including the 1990 film starring Amitabh Bachchan “Agneepath” and the 1999 film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.



