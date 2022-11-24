Vikram Gokhale still critical, not deceased, actors’ family says





Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and is not yet dead, his daughter said while quashing media reports. She added that the comedian is now on life support and urged fans to pray for his speedy recovery. She told ANI news agency, He is still critical and on life support and has not died yet. Keep praying for him.” The development was also confirmed by Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Dr Kelkar denied media reports of the actor’s death and said: It’s not true. Gokhales’ friend Anand Dave also told India Today that doctors administered special medication to the actor. Dave added: He will be taken to his residence in Pune tomorrow morning around 10am. Gokhales two girls asked not to spread rumors about his health. Earlier Thursday, actors Ajay Devgn, Suzanne Bernert, Riteish Deshmukh, Sumeet Raghavan and film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​shared their final respects for the actor. Devgn wrote, Vikram Gokhale sir brought a lot of seriousness to the roles he tried. He always stood straight. I had the chance to share some screen time with him. His death is very sad. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family. Om Shanthi. Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of seriousness to the roles he tried out. He always stood straight. I had the chance to share some screen time with him. His death is very sad. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family Shanti pic.twitter.com/8oAWP2zBjm Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 23, 2022 Very sad news…amazing actor/human being Vikram Gokhale not remembering the support and love he showed me when we worked together… #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/4Jki2Y8RkQ SB (@suzannebernert) November 23, 2022 Deeply saddened to learn that Shri #VikramGokhale ji is no more. An acting giant – he reigned over every format he appeared in, whether on stage or on the big screen. A huge loss for the entertainment world. My most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in glory sir. #Legend pic.twitter.com/jXPEN4aJ3Q Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 23, 2022 Deeply saddened to learn of the death of #VikramGokhale.

What a phenomenal actor. We all used to look at it for inspiration. He was an institution. Whether in theatre, cinema or television. Master of subtlety. Nuanced craftsmanship.

I will miss you Kaka.

pic.twitter.com/IZmNhHpNWV Sumeet Raghvan (@sumrag) November 24, 2022 Saddened to learn of the passing of the veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji Sincere condolences to his family Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/mwJ7cJyQSL Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2022 Born in 1940, Gokhale is the son of famous Marathi theater and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He is known for his performances in films like Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starring Hum Dil From Chuke SanamAmitabh Bachchan Agneepathdirector of Mahesh Manjrekar night samratAkshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-stars Bhool Bhulaiyaa and the direction of Gajendra Ahire Anumatis. He was last seen in Marathi film Godavari and Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani-starring Nikamma. Also read:Film, TV actor Vikram Gokhale critic, admitted to hospital in Pune

