Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares a gap up to $48.57





Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get a rating) widened ahead of Tuesday's market open. The stock had previously closed at $48.57, but opened at $49.98. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $48.30, with volume of 9,073 shares changing hands. Analysts set new price targets A number of analysts have published reports on the company. Truist Financial cut its price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a Tuesday, October 25 research report. Wells Fargo & Company raised its price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a Wednesday, November 2 research report. Barclays raised its target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a Wednesday, August 3 research report. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its price target on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a Wednesday, August 3 research report. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut its price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and rated the stock "negative" in a Monday, October 3 research report. Two analysts gave the stock a sell rating, three gave the company a hold rating and eleven gave the company a buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.19. Caesars Entertainment is trading down 0.1% The company's 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Insider buying and selling In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares in a trade that took place on Friday, November 4. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the administrator now owns 96,697 shares of the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, accessible via this link. Insiders hold 0.50% of the shares of the company. Hedge funds weigh on Caesars Entertainment A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently changed their holdings in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment shares by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company worth $305,000 after buying 898 additional shares in the last quarter. The Kentucky State Teachers' Retirement System acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $650,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $117,000. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company valued at $210,000 after acquiring 397 additional shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 18.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the company valued at $310,000 after acquiring 1,498 additional shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company's shares. About Caesars Entertainment (Get a rating) Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The Company operates casinos including online poker, keno, racing and sports betting; restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges; hotels; and places of entertainment. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs and decorative items in retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

